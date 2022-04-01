PAYETTE — A pair of quilters may not be the same group they were before COVID-19, but their efforts still benefit the Payette Community and Senior Center. According to a news tip by Brenda Matsumura, these quilters stitched things together to sew a quilt for donation to an upcoming raffle.
The quilters, Richell Kekelis and Carol Vaughn, donated the quilt on behalf of First Baptist Church in Payette.
“They used to be called the Ripper Quilters but had to disband due to COVID and not [being] able to meet. They do still have their website up” at ripperquiltclub.org, wrote Matsumura in an email to the newspaper Wednesday. “They made quilts for non-profits and first responders. They made the quilt donated for [the senior center’s] raffle.”
Usually, First Baptist would have an annual soup lunch to raise funds for the senior center’s Meals on Wheels program. Proceeds from the 72 inch by 95 inch (twin/full) quilt, named “Grandma’s Flower Baskets,” will be donated to Meals on Wheels in lieu of the soup lunch.
“The quilt is now on display at the [senior center], where tickets can be purchased,” Matsumura added. “They will also accept donations to their Meals on Wheels program.”
Tickets are available at the senior center, 137 N. Main St., for $1 each, six for $5 or 30 for $20.
For more information about the raffle or the Meals on Wheels program, call the senior center at (208) 642-4223.
