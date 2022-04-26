Fire officials to acquire ladder truck from Caldwell

By Corey Evan
Independent-Enterprise
PAYETTE — Even with inflation pushing the cost of maintaining public safety ever higher, the Payette Fire Department found a means of acquiring a new ladder truck at a rock bottom price. But that’s because it’s not actually a new truck, but rather a purchase of a well-used example.
At the Payette City Council’s regular meeting on April 18, Fire Chief Steve Castenada presented the proposed purchase.
“We’ve known for the last couple of years — we’ve been going for grants and been saving some money — that we’re chasing our tail,” said Castenada, about delaying the purchase of a ladder truck. “Every year [new trucks’ prices] go up more than we’re putting in.”
The truck, a 1991 E-One 75-foot ladder truck with 27,066 miles on the odometer, comes from the Caldwell Fire Department, where it has seen two decades of service. But just how low is the price on this unit?
“They want $30,000 for it,”
As identified by Castenada and his team, 24 structures in Payette would require a minimum of 3,500 gallons per minute to control fires if they were to break out. He said his present fleet has a 3,000 gallon per minute capacity.
This truck would help fill that need, he said.
Admittedly, Castenada said, the truck will need some tender loving care.
“They don’t clean their trucks as well as we do, so there is a little bit of detailing to do on it.”
But, he noted that work on the truck’s transmission and pumps has been taken care of, as part of its routine maintenance. He also estimates that the truck can provide at least six more years of reliable service.
“I believe it has good bones on it.”
But where will the truck be housed at night? Castenada said his team has been moving parking assignments around to answer that question.
“We’re moving the education trailer outside, we’re moving trucks that don’t hold water … outside,” he said.
Mayor Craig Jensen noted that the new truck presents potential for the city to improve its homeowner insurance costs as determined through the Idaho Surveying and Rating Bureau. But Councilor Mike Kee said not to bet on that, saying only time will tell what the impact of the truck will be.
Councilor Ray Wickersham moved to approve the purchase at a maximum cost of $50,000 to include outfitting the truck for use in Payette, seconded by Councilor Kathy Patrick. The motion carried with a vote of 5-0-1.
The department had saved up $160,000 saved toward a new truck purchase as a potential grant match, from which funds have been approved for this truck. According to Castenada, new ladder trucks now cost approximately $1.1 million, and that savings efforts will continue.
He also anticipates increased testing costs related to this unit.
The new truck is expected to arrive by next week. Presently, Ontario and Weiser have the nearest ladder trucks in service. Caldwell officials will provide training for Payette’s team.
