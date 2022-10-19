Fire inspection fee to be imposed for mobile food vendors

The Cemitas Poblanas food truck in Payette, as pictured during lunch time on Tuesday. With the approval of a $45 fire inspection fee for mobile food vendors in the city of Payette, the city is also participating in a consortium of fire departments in southern Idaho which honor the same inspection conducted within a given calendar year.

 Photo by Corey Evan | Independent-Enterprise

PAYETTE — A nuisance fee or genuine need? That’s the question which surrounded the Payette City Council’s discussion on Monday, about a proposed fire inspection fee for mobile food vendors operating in the city. At its regular meeting, a public hearing was held regarding this proposal.

During the meeting, Payette Fire Chief Steve Castenada outlined the rationale for the proposal. He told the council that inspecting these facilities actually takes more time to complete than an inspection of brick-and-mortar restaurants. He proposed a fee of $45 to offset what it costs in time and manpower for the Payette Fire Department to check these traveling eateries.



