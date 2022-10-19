Fire inspection fee to be imposed for mobile food vendors

The Cemitas Poblanas food truck in Payette, as pictured during lunch time on Tuesday. With the approval of a $45 fire inspection fee for mobile food vendors in the city of Payette, the city is also participating in a consortium of fire departments in southern Idaho which honor the same inspection conducted within a given calendar year.
PAYETTE — A nuisance fee or genuine need? That’s the question which surrounded the Payette City Council’s discussion on Monday, about a proposed fire inspection fee for mobile food vendors operating in the city. At its regular meeting, a public hearing was held regarding this proposal.
During the meeting, Payette Fire Chief Steve Castenada outlined the rationale for the proposal. He told the council that inspecting these facilities actually takes more time to complete than an inspection of brick-and-mortar restaurants. He proposed a fee of $45 to offset what it costs in time and manpower for the Payette Fire Department to check these traveling eateries.
“Basically, we check for the hood that’s been serviced, fire extinguishers, propane bottles being tied down, we check all the gas lines,” said Castenada. “I feel that this is something we probably need to get ahead of, because we’ve been inspecting more of them.”
He said the number of southern Idaho cities charging such fees continues to increase, noting that Fruitland is likely to approve such a fee in its city.
To prevent vendors from having to pay for this inspection in every city they set up shop in, Castenada said that a consortium of southern Idaho cities is forming which would all accept inspections conducted by participating cities’ fire departments.
“Basically, we inspect the truck and we’ll have a sticker for that year. We put it on the truck, and wherever that truck goes, [whether] it goes to Ada County, Canyon County, Payette County, and we see that sticker is up to date, we know we don’t have to inspect it” and charge them a new fee. In these instances, only fire protection equipment tags would be checked.
Within this consortium, the sticker is valid regardless of which of the participating cities inspected it. However, there remain cities who are not participating and will continue to conduct their own inspections independent of the consortium.
When asked about the amount of time needed for out-of-state vendors to be able to get inspected ahead of Apple Blossom Festival in future years, Castenada said depending on how many there are they can all be checked in as little as a day.
Councilor Kathy Patrick took issue with the proposed fee, believing it to be detrimental to city officials’ aims to attract future business, especially food vendors.
“You say it’s ‘only’ $45. They have to pay all these other fees. They now require a background check, which I never agreed with because you go and put somebody’s name in and find out if they have a record or not . And you talk about when you come to the [Payette Community & Senior Center], you only charge $25. But I have to pay somebody else $140, plus I have to pay and have my grill inspected. It ends up costing me about $500 a year for a non-profit … I don’t think there should be a fee for it, I think it should be part of what the fire department does for the city of Payette … It’s gotten completely out of hand.”
Councilor Daniel Lopez disagreed, stating “We pay a lot of fees as brick-and-mortar. So, it’s only fair that [mobile food vendors] have to pay for a fire inspection, just like we do. I mean, our licenses are a lot more expensive than $45.”
Councilor Bobbie Black added that she believes the fee helps defray the costs involved in conducting these inspections.
Noteworthy is that one cost to be involved with implementation of the fee is, as Castenada noted, the certifying stickers. He said each costs $3 to be manufactured.
Councilor Mike Kee moved to approve the inspection fee, seconded by Councilor Bobbie Black. The motion carried with a roll call vote of 4-2, with Councilors Kathy Patrick and Lori Steiniker voting against it.
Inspections would be valid for one calendar year, with the certifying sticker displaying the year an inspection was conducted according to Castenada. The fee becomes effective following its publication in legal notice form, which has not yet taken place according to a city official.
