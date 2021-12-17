Fire chief offers tips to prevent chimney fires

A Fruitland firefighter extinguishes a chimney fire in the 1400 block of Northwest 15th Street on Wednesday morning. Following this incident, Fire Chief Jerry Campbell offers readers tips on how to avoid chimney fires of their own.
FRUITLAND - On Wednesday morning at 8:15 a.m., the Fruitland Fire Department received a call for a chimney fire in the 1400 block of Northwest 15th Street. Several fire units responded to the fire, which was extinguished promptly.
In an email Tuesday, Fruitland Fire Chief Jerry Campbell said the house did not suffer damage from the fire.
“The creosote inside the chimney caught on fire and flames were shooting out of the top of chimney,” wrote Campbell. “Our department extinguished the chimney fire and removed fuel from the wood stove.”
According to bobvila.com, 25,000 chimney fires are reported annually in the U.S., resulting in an estimated $125 million in annual property damage.
With Wednesday’s fire in mind, the newspaper inquired with Campbell about tips and advice he could offer residents to avoid having to make a call for a similar fire. Here is what he offers:
• “Clean your chimney every year and check for nests or obstructions.
• “Burn a fast hot fire when first starting fires and let stove free burn for a while before dampening stove down. This will help prevent creosote buildup.
• “Only burn dry cured wood.
• “Don’t burn poor quality wood and or wet wood.
• “Learn proper stove operation and dampening techniques for your particular stove.”
Campbell advises residents to call their local fire department with further questions. He also recommends looking up a local chimney sweep to have chimneys professionally cleaned.
