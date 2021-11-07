Filling in the unbuilt spots around town

PAYETTE — As population growth continues in the Western Treasure Valley and new subdivisions frequently appear on local city council agendas, the Payette City Council is addressing an opportunity created by existing developments around the city: Infill development. This means there are “vacant or under-used parcels within existing urban areas that are already largely developed,” as stated in the agenda from Monday’s regular council meeting.
In particular, the council is seeking to provide means of filling parcels known as flag lots in town by the way of Ordinance No. 1501. This would allow infill within ‘A’ and ‘B’ residential zones by amending Payette Municipal Code Title 17 to add a new chapter, known as Chapter 17.66.
City Clerk Mary Cordova stated that the definition of a flag lot was added since the Oct. 18 council meeting.
As its name suggests, flag lots are “Interior lots located to the rear of another lot but with a narrow portion extending to the street when that narrow portion is less than the frontage required by the Payette Zoning Ordinance,” as defined in the ordinance statement. “The purpose of this chapter is to provide for and encourage residential infill development of vacant lots or large parcels with one existing residential structure.”
“But if it’s a lot [where] you have enough frontage for the street but it still goes back kind of in a flag shape, that’s not really considered a flag lot because they have the adequate street frontage,” Cordova clarified.
Existing fire codes must be met, such as being within 250 feet of an existing fire hydrant, with the fire chief required to sign off on site plans for new construction in these lots. In calculating the minimum lot area, its access lane is not included in this calculation.
The property owner must also verify their ownership of its access lane. The lane would need to be a minimum width of 24 feet, with at least a 16-by-20-foot area constructed to city driveway standards and a 4-foot unpaved utility easement on both sides of the driveway.
The rest of the driveway may be paved with the applicant’s choice of city-approved hard surface or be treated for dust control. As it may not be dedicated as a public road, snow removal and maintenance is up to the owner.
The council held a public hearing on the ordinance, with none received during the meeting. The hearing was carried over from the Oct. 18 meeting, as city officials worked to simplify language in the ordinance text, according to Council president Ray Wickersham.
When Wickersham asked Cordova how many people have inquired about building homes on flag lots, she responded, “A lot, I would say.”
Councilor Daniel Lopez moved to suspend the council’s three-readings rules to allow the ordinance to be passed on its first reading, seconded by Councilor Kathy Patrick. This motion carried unanimously 6-0. Lopez then moved to pass the ordinance, seconded by Councilor Mike Kee. The ordinance passed unanimously, 6-0.
