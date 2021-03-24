Filling in the backfill holes

PAYETTE — The subject of what is acceptable when filling holes dug by construction crews in the city of Payette spurned a lengthy discussion during the Payette City Council’s regular meeting on March 15. At this meeting, Principal Engineer Mike Davis of HECO Engineers reviewed proposed changes to Chapter 6 of the city’s Design Standards for Development & Public Works Construction. The discussion coincided with Ordinance 1490 on the day’s agenda, which would amend Payette City Code 13.08.035 to reflect changes.
The changes replace verbiage tying in specifications on use of native (existing) or imported backfill dirt on construction projects involving trenches or excavation with “Payette Design Standards for Development & Public Works Construction as adopted by City Council.”
Following are examples of changes proposed during the meeting.
• Imported backfill would be required for all trenches under existing streets, alleys, curbs and sidewalks or within 5 feet of such improvements.
• For trenches within undeveloped rights of way like those in a new subdivision, native backfill can be used if it is suitable as described in Idaho Standards for Public Works Construction section 306.2.2.
• Compaction testing for such projects would depend on the size of the trench or excavation: One test for every two feet vertically, for localized digs 25 feet in length or less. Two would be required at the same frequency at different locations for digs 26-600 feet in length and one additional test every 300 feet for digs exceeding 600 feet. Such tests are also required where material types or construction procedures change.
Trench lengths for different types of facilities (sewer, irrigation, etc.) are counted separately in setting compaction testing requirements.
At the meeting, Davis explained to the council the background of the proposed updates.
“Because of development activity that’s occurring in the city now, we wanted to go ahead and get this in front of you,” said Davis. “Basically, the issue at hand is the trenching within the right-of-way. The standards … set out that when you come in and backfill underneath the roads, you had to [use] imported material.”
According to Davis, existing standards had been in place since at least 2009.
“We had some issues with trench cuts in the city under streets settling over time, so I think it was placed in the standards to try and prevent that.”
Davis noted that some developers have complained to him about the imported material requirement, telling him that other projects they’ve worked on elsewhere had no such requirement in place.
“We’ve received a lot of complaints because of the cost of doing that and they thought that was extreme,” said Davis. “We’ve looked at what we have in the standards for imported materials, and kind of come to the conclusion that we could probably live with a little bit lesser requirement than what’s in [Idaho Standards for Public Works Construction.]”
Davis’ proposal would continue to require imported backfill on existing streets and as material type and moisture levels require, he stated. This means crews working on new development can backfill with native material if it is deemed suitable.
Councilor Mike Kee questioned why compaction testing for trenches 25 feet or shorter should still be required, to which Davis said it would remain necessary to know if it has compacted enough to prevent the surface from sinking over time.
Mayor Jeff Williams said he liked the proposal, but also noted concerns about the enforcement of these requirements.
“From the council’s perspective, we either do something like this or, if we don’t, [Jamie Couch’s] street budget is going to become a lot bigger down the road,” said Williams. “If we don’t make them have this compaction testing, those trenches are going to start to fail and sink and we’ll have potholes and all kinds of stuff that [Couch] has to fix later.”
Councilor Daniel Lopez, however, expressed concerns about potentially setting the bar too low for contractors.
“What in this ordinance stops them from just doing native backfill … without compaction tests and saying it was performed?” he asked.
Unlike Ada County which has its own inspectors verifying crews’ work, Davis noted Payette is reliant on contractors to conduct and certify their own compaction testing.
“The city doesn’t have the manpower to go out and watch, and we’re not going out and watching,” he said.
During the meeting, Couch expressed concern about putting excessive code enforcement resources into backfill compliance.
“I don’t see why the taxpayers should be paying to go out and watch a development go in,” said Couch. “The developer and the engineer have to turn in all the certifications. They’re on the line for whatever they said.”
According to Couch, potential pothole development depends on the material and compaction method used.
Davis noted that such projects in the city are given a one-year warranty upon certification.
Lopez made the motion to approve the design standards as Davis outlined, with Kee seconding. The vote to approve was 5-0-1, as Councilor Kathy Patrick was excused from this meeting.
Councilor Ray Wickersham motioned to approve ordinance 1490, with Lopez seconding. A roll call vote to approve was 5-0-1.
