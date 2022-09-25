NEW PLYMOUTH — For the fifth year running, Don Littlefield of Eagle, originally from Ontario, will host the annual Sunny’s Rally Memorial Car Show in New Plymouth on Saturday, in honor of his late daughter Sunny Littlefield. The non-profit event benefits high school students seeking scholarships toward their college education.

In an interview with the newspaper on Sept. 2, Littlefield told the newspaper he brought the car show to New Plymouth to share with residents the same kind of experience he and Sunny had going to car shows together.



