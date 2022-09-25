NEW PLYMOUTH — For the fifth year running, Don Littlefield of Eagle, originally from Ontario, will host the annual Sunny’s Rally Memorial Car Show in New Plymouth on Saturday, in honor of his late daughter Sunny Littlefield. The non-profit event benefits high school students seeking scholarships toward their college education.
In an interview with the newspaper on Sept. 2, Littlefield told the newspaper he brought the car show to New Plymouth to share with residents the same kind of experience he and Sunny had going to car shows together.
“Sunny was known quite well in the car community. A lot of people loved her, she was a very social lady and loved a lot of the older guys and had a lot of good friends not only just in this community but the whole Treasure Valley,” said Littlefield. “She knew people from all over the country. When she passed, I wanted to do something special for her and I had talked to some other car shows and everybody has their own agenda … It’s just not easy to impose on somebody else’s car show and ask them to honor your daughter.”
The idea to host this car show in New Plymouth came to him while driving through its downtown area, having been to shows there in the past with Sunny.
“And I thought, ‘I wonder how come they don’t have their own car show over here anymore?’ First I went to the Kiwanis Club and talked to them and met some real nice people, but they’re very busy with the county fair there in that community … So I went to the city council and they said, ‘Yeah, if you want to do it, you can rent the park.’”
According to Littlefield, the first year involved gathering 20 school friends living in the area to coordinate it. That show also included a potluck.
“It was a great little show.”
After that initial show, he approached New Plymouth High School for help with future shows. He got it in the form of custom trophies produced for winning entries by the school’s welding students.
“They needed some car parts, so I started rounding up car parts the next year, and those kids from the ag department there in New Plymouth made all the trophies for the car show. They’re just fantastic with the creations these kids can make out out of old car parts, like pistons and timing chain and gears and things like that.”
Several of Littlefield’s friends have also made trophies for the show.
“As time went on, we involved more people like the Double Diamond Bar and Saloon … then we got a hold of a 4-H club do the food, so they come in and … we try to keep it as much local as we can.”
To pay for the event, he started holding raffles which include items donated from friends in Utah and Oregon.
“We’ve even gotten the mayor involved in it and he comes and picks out a ‘Mayor’s Choice.’”
A-Plus Awards makes the Mayor’s Choice trophy.
Noteworthy is that according to Littlefield, a private donation from an Ontario business made two $3,500 scholarships possible at the 2021 car show.
“One of those kids is going to the University of Idaho, and the other one is going to go to a trade school for John Deere … it stays here in the community.”
The event includes corn hole and horseshoe tournaments for family. It also honors Luke Harris, the late son of Brian Harris. Both fathers still retain ownership of their child’s vehicles, namely Sunny’s 1956 Chevrolet Bel-Air and Luke’s 1971 Chevrolet C-10 two-door pick-up truck. Luke died in a car accident.
“He [Harris] rounded up some of his friends to help with the event, parking and … it’s a lot of involvement.”
A special memento from Sunny’s era will be on display at Sunny’s Rally this year:
“Sunny and I had been to this car show in New Plymouth many years ago; I was fortunate enough to be at a friend’s house the other day, and he had an original poster from the car show” last held in New Plymouth in 2007. “I had it laminated and I’m going to have it over there at the show this year. That [is] kind of a special treat.”
Littlefield shared about Sunny’s love of cars, including their father-daughter experience in acquiring and rebuilding her Bel-Air. He said that he will never sell it, and instead hand it down to family members when the time is right. They also rebuilt a 1951 Chevrolet pickup.
Sunny died in 2017 as a result of a domestic violence episode while living in Greenleaf, according to Littlefield.
“It’s a sad deal, and that’s as far as I can go; It was pretty devastating and it still is.”
To properly honor Sunny’s memory, the car show is always held as close to her birthday as possible.
“The very first show was on her birthday, Oct. 6.”
Littlefield said the show remains focused on Sunny and its core offerings, with music and raffles. He added that a poker walk through New Plymouth is in the works for either this or future shows, having been put on pause due to COVID-19.
Instead of noting any one particular sponsor for making the car show possible, he instead expressed gratitude to “a lot of people” who do so, mainly local private donors.
“Whether you donate a box of wrenches or you donate a large item, it all has to come together. To single out somebody and say ‘Hey, these are guys that do the most,’ that’s not my intent.”
He notes many donors spend their own money to buy items to donate for the show’s raffles, including contributors from Ontario and Boise, some of which Sunny knew. He noted that Chase Shoemaker, ag teacher at New Plymouth High, is “instrumental” coordinate the trophies for the show.
“She was just a wonderful person; She graduated from Albertson College with honors, just always excelled in whatever she did and [was] just a wonderful, compassionate person. She would help anybody, anywhere that needed anything. She loved animals and she was an avid [equestrian] … Always liked being outdoors.”
Sunny also had two Welch Corgis, he added.
In an email Friday, Littlefield added, “She’s the kind that would rescue an abandoned kitten, which she has done several times or stop to help someone in trouble [and] stand by a friend’s side that was in need. She was responsible, and was very careful not to criticize others.”
