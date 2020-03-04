FFA supporters flock to free breakfast

FRUITLAND - Students of the Fruitland Future Farmers of America were up before the crack of dawn on Feb. 27, cracking eggs, slinging hashbrowns, cooking ham and flipping pancakes for the chapter’s annual Community Appreciation Breakfast that morning. The goal was to give back to a community that has given them many resources, according to their teacher and adviser Mike Tesnohlidek.
“As long as I’ve been here, before I came here in 2003, we’ve been doing a community appreciation breakfast and have all the kids cook, serve breakfast for all the supporters in the community and the kids’ parents and family members and our past alumni for FFA,” said Tesnohlidek. “It’s just kind of our way to give back to [the] community.”
He notes this has held especially true when the community has given support despite economic climate negatively impacting it.
Tesnohlidek estimates between 400 and 500 people show up to the annual breakfast.
“We start getting stuff ready earlier in the week; Officers ordering the food and picking up supplies and [the night before] getting stuff ready.”
An estimated 25 students help prepare the breakfast, according to Tesnohlidek. He said his students got to school around 5:30 a.m. in the morning to fire up the grills and griddles the day of the breakfast.
“Everybody in our community supports us; we have a great community and a lot of alumni,” Tesnohlidek said. “We don’t have to have a lot of help, the kids are pretty self-sufficient in the FFA … People from the community show up and eat, and it shows the kids that our community is there for them and have their back, and that’s what it’s all about.”
The food for the event was paid for through students’ fundraising efforts.
“We raise money in our greenhouse, so that we can fund all our activities throughout the year; We buy all the supplies for it [the breakfast].”
The chapter has several events coming up:
• A parliamentary procedure competition on March 16;
• The Idaho state FFA convention in April; and
• The chapter’s annual hanging flower basket sale takes place starting the Tuesday before Mother’s Day.
During sports seasons, the FFA also sponsors tailgate parties, Tesnohlidek said.
