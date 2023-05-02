Festival planners look forward to ‘beach party’ weather

Younger Payette residents go for a ride on the kids coaster at the Apple Blossom Carnival, as pictured in May 2022. For the festival’s centennial, planners are throwing a ‘Beach Party’ theme into the festivities.

 Independent-Enterprise, file photo

PAYETTE — Following a long cold spell in the Western Treasure Valley, the organizers of the annual Payette Apple Blossom Festival are taking inspiration from warmer climates for this year’s festivities as they celebrate its 100th anniversary. The 2023 theme is “Beach Party,” which was selected by Apple Blossom Committee President Twana Morin.

“Every year, I try to change it up,” said Morin in an April 21 interview. “It’s been a long time since we’ve done anything tropical … I’d rather be in the tropics than in the snow.”



