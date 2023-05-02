Festival planners look forward to ‘beach party’ weather

PAYETTE — Following a long cold spell in the Western Treasure Valley, the organizers of the annual Payette Apple Blossom Festival are taking inspiration from warmer climates for this year’s festivities as they celebrate its 100th anniversary. The 2023 theme is “Beach Party,” which was selected by Apple Blossom Committee President Twana Morin.
“Every year, I try to change it up,” said Morin in an April 21 interview. “It’s been a long time since we’ve done anything tropical … I’d rather be in the tropics than in the snow.”
She estimates that attendance of the 2022 festival was between 15,000 and 20,000. As the festival is free admission, the committee does not track actual attendance figures.
“Our Saturdays, especially [are popular]. It’s just astronomical … We get people from McCall, Cambridge, Council, Boise, Mountain Home, Glenn’s Ferry, we get a lot of people. It’s not just Payette people.”
Following is a list of activities planned for each day of the festival.
Tuesday, May 9
The Queens Coronation Pageant will be held at 7 p.m. in the Payette High School Auditorium, 1500 Sixth Ave. S. Admission is $10 for adults $5 for children.
Monday, May 15
The R&R Art Center will present the Pretty Baby Contest, sponsored by Snake River Pediatrics. The contest will be held at Central Park at 6 p.m. To enter, phone (208) 953-7722 or email randrartcenter@gmail.com for more information.
Tuesday, May 16
The Apple Blossom Talent show will be held at 7 p.m. in the Payette High School Auditorium, 1500 Sixth Ave. S. Admission is $2 per person, $1 for students or $5 per family.
Individuals, duos or groups wishing to perform in the talent show can get an application at All Valley Agency in Payette, Dorsey Music in Ontario or online at https://bit.ly/3Vchb2F. Applications are due May 8.
Wednesday, May 17
New for 2023 as part of the festival’s centennial, there will be an Apple Blossom Treasure Hunt, beginning at 6 p.m. in Bancroft Park. Participants will have the chance to follow a series of clues to find the hidden treasure — cash.
“Somebody will find it … I hope,” said Morin. “There’s clues hidden within the city, and each clue that they find will give them another clue to go on, and then there’s a treasure and the end of the clues, and whoever finds it first will win it.”
There will also be cake and punch served. Participation in the treasure hunt is limited to 100 people.
Thursday, May 18
The carnival will open at 5 p.m. and run through Sunday evening. Registration for the annual Cornhole Tournament starts at Central Park at 6 p.m., with gameplay beginning at 6:30 p.m.
A free Ryan Curtis concert will also be at Central Park beginning at 6:30 p.m.
Friday, May 19
The Payette County Museum will host a model train exhibit by the Caldwell Model Railroad Club and Historical Society on May 19 and 20 from noon to 7 p.m. The museum is at 90 S. Ninth St.
The free concert in Central Park will be performed by Kill-A-Brew from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.
Saturday, May 20
The day begins with the Highland Games at Kiwanis Park near the Payette Public Pool, and the Run-Walk to the Cross beginning at McCain Middle School. Both of these events begin at 7 a.m.
The Rods of Idaho & Oregon Car Show follows Along Center Avenue and Ninth Street, from noon to 4 p.m.
The 2023 Apple Blossom Parade is scheduled for noon on Saturday, May 20. This year’s parade Grand Marshal will be Don Belvoir, the Junior Grand Marshal being Raelynn Naillon. According to Morin, there will be 500 beach balls thrown for bystanders to collect — three of which will be specially marked for recipients to claim a prize.
Organizations wishing to sign up to be in the parade can obtain an application online at https://bit.ly/3UVRza0.
Free concerts in Central Park will be performed by The Gary Tackett Band from 2 to 5:30 p.m., and The Butcher’s from 6 to 9 p.m.
The Payette High School FFA barbecue will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. on the school’s football field, followed by the Homeland Fireworks display at dusk. That is, if circumstances permit the fireworks to go off, Morin said.
“I’m still waiting to hear [from Mike Eicher of Homeland Fireworks in Ontario about insurance coverage]. That I do not know, I am very concerned about it.”
Sunday, May 21
The free concert in Central Park will be performed by Earn & Burn from noon to 3 p.m., with the carnival running until 7 p.m., with vendors open until 8 p.m.
Carnival amusements in Kiwanis Park are provided by Rainier Amusements, which Morin said has been a reliable partner since 2019.
“They’re wonderful people to work with, they’re a clean outfit and they’re just great.”
The carnival will feature three new rides this year, according to Morin. But what rides will be making their debut?
That’s the question not even Morin has the answer to.
“They have not [told me what the new rides are]. It’s a surprise, I have no idea what they’re bringing!”
According to Morin, planning for the annual festival is literally a year-round effort.
“As soon as this one’s over, I start working on a theme for next year, and then [we] start putting things together.”
All-day wristbands for the carnival are available for $30 until May 11 at these local businesses:
• Albertsons, 405 S. 8th St., Payette
• Jackson’s, 830 2nd Ave. S., Payette
• Coldwell Banker Classic Properties, 1545 S. Main St, Payette
• Dart’s True Value, 121 S. Main St, Payette
• Red Apple Market Place, 555 S.W. 4th Ave., Ontario
• VM Barber, 24 N. Main St, Payette
• All Valley Agency, 921 Center Ave., Payette.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.