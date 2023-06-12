Fentanyl pills seized in drug bust

A variety of evidence seized in a June 8 drug seizure is pictured in this photo. A variety of illegal narcotics, including fentanyl, were seized following a traffic stop on a vehicle suspected to be involved in trafficking substances from Washington state.

 Photo courtesy of Payette Police Department

PAYETTE - In a news release Monday afternoon, Payette Police Chief Gary Marshall announced that three suspects are in custody for drug trafficking in the city. A traffic stop conducted on June 8 by officers of the Payette Police Department on a vehicle suspected to be used to transport illegal narcotics led to the discovery of a variety of drugs, including fentanyl.

“During the course of the traffic stop, a K-9 was deployed, which alerted to the vehicle,” wrote Marshall in the release. “A subsequent search was conducted of the vehicle, yielding two pounds of suspected methamphetamine and US currency. As a result of the traffic stop and prior investigations, a search warrant was applied for and obtained to search the residence of the subject operating the vehicle at the time of the stop.”



