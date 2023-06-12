Fentanyl pills seized in drug bust

A variety of evidence seized in a June 8 drug seizure is pictured in this photo. A variety of illegal narcotics, including fentanyl, were seized following a traffic stop on a vehicle suspected to be involved in trafficking substances from Washington state.
PAYETTE - In a news release Monday afternoon, Payette Police Chief Gary Marshall announced that three suspects are in custody for drug trafficking in the city. A traffic stop conducted on June 8 by officers of the Payette Police Department on a vehicle suspected to be used to transport illegal narcotics led to the discovery of a variety of drugs, including fentanyl.
“During the course of the traffic stop, a K-9 was deployed, which alerted to the vehicle,” wrote Marshall in the release. “A subsequent search was conducted of the vehicle, yielding two pounds of suspected methamphetamine and US currency. As a result of the traffic stop and prior investigations, a search warrant was applied for and obtained to search the residence of the subject operating the vehicle at the time of the stop.”
In executing said warrant, officers discovered an additional 416 grams of methamphetamine, 4.9 grams of cocaine, approximately 800 fentanyl pills and “a little more than $21,000” in U.S. currency.
“This particular load was coming from Washington state and was intended to be distributed to cities around the Treasure Valley. The currency is suspected to be all proceeds from the sales made, prior to our seizure.”
The suspects are awaiting court appearances, as of press time. Their names are yet to be announced
“I am extremely proud of my officers and their commitment to keeping our community safe. In a time where being in law enforcement can be difficult, the men and women working for my agency are unwavering in their dedication to this city and our citizens and I could not ask for more. On a side note, in the twenty three years I have worked for this agency, this is the largest drug seizure in the city of Payette that I have witnessed.”
