PAYETTE — Members of American Legion Post 33 in Payette spent their Saturday morning at the Payette American Legion Hall preparing hamburgers, hot dogs and other treats for local military veterans and their families on Sept. 12. The occasion was a free lunch to show gratitude to local military veterans for their service.
“We try to do a feed for the veterans every year,” said Post Commander Gary Duff, as he prepared hamburger patties for the lunch. “This year we just decided to do it early, because [on] Veterans Day there are so many different ones going on. So we just did this one early this year.”
The Post has held this event for five years, according to Duff.
“The last few times, we’ve done pork tenderloins, we’ve done big hams, whatever it took. We just try to give back a little bit to our veterans.”
Approximately a dozen people helped put together the food offered at this event.
The Post paid for most food items served, while Payette Senior Center director Kathy Patrick donated a cake for dessert. According to Duff, Franz Bakery provided the Post a discount on hamburger and hot dog buns.
“The Auxiliary tries to do the salads and stuff, it turns out okay,” Duff noted.
Duff reports an average of 50 attendees at this lunch each year. He did note he hopes to coordinate with more suppliers for future lunches.
“Had I had enough smarts to write a letter a month ago … I probably could have got a lot of the hamburgers and hot dogs donated, but I didn’t. I didn’t think about it until too late.”
Duff expressed gratitude to Post members for their help and to local veterans.
In case you missed this lunch, the Post will have their monthly breakfast on Oct. 3 from 8 to 11 a.m., featuring biscuits and gravy, hash browns and scrambled eggs. Donations to benefit local veterans will be accepted.
Veterans Day is Nov. 11.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.