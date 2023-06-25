Family needs help rebuilding shop

Volunteers help remove the remains of a shop building which housed Mel & Sue Baker’s ‘Funny Bones’ party business on June 17. A fundraiser to help the family rebuild the shop, which sustained excessive weather damage, aims to raise $10,000 for the effort.

 Photo courtesy of Becky Wolery

PAYETTE — Winter weather often does plenty of damage to structures and infrastructure in any community. In the Payette community, it exposed issues with a shop building which housed Funny Bones Costumes & Balloons.

Belonging to the family of Mel & Sue Baker, the shop has a long history; Most recently providing a home to the party supply business, Mel Baker ran an appliance repair shop out of the building 40 years ago, according to family friend Becky Wolery.



