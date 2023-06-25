Family needs help rebuilding shop

Volunteers help remove the remains of a shop building which housed Mel & Sue Baker’s ‘Funny Bones’ party business on June 17. A fundraiser to help the family rebuild the shop, which sustained excessive weather damage, aims to raise $10,000 for the effort.
PAYETTE — Winter weather often does plenty of damage to structures and infrastructure in any community. In the Payette community, it exposed issues with a shop building which housed Funny Bones Costumes & Balloons.
Belonging to the family of Mel & Sue Baker, the shop has a long history; Most recently providing a home to the party supply business, Mel Baker ran an appliance repair shop out of the building 40 years ago, according to family friend Becky Wolery.
“They are in the business of making people happy; They have provided fun to hundreds of children’s birthday parties and community events over the years with fun games, clowns [and] princesses, and even pony rides,” wrote Wolery in a message to the newspaper on Tuesday. “They have provided many free services to community members over the years, because they have always believed in giving back to people in the community.”
Sue Baker supplements the business with balloon animals, face painting and a dog which performs tricks.
“She has also provided costumes for all kinds of holiday events through the years.”
The shop’s building had to be torn down this month, as a ceiling collapse revealed that it had suffered damage beyond repair.
“The roof had holes so about 14 volunteers came in and took the walls down, but then discovered severe wood rot and termite damage.”
A team of 10 volunteers helped remove the original building and its foundation, with work completed as of June 17. Now, Wolery is helping the family fundraise to replace the building with a new one, and is running a GoFundMe page to raise a goal of $10,000 to help with the cost.
“We will also be submitting the new shop layout to the city for permit[s]. We have raised about half the money from individual and business contributions, It has been great to see the community working together to help this family.”
As Wolery noted on the GoFundMe page, “Mel [battled] a debilitating disease for the past six years … His unwavering strength and dedication to his community have touched the lives of many. Despite his own struggles, Mel has repaired countless appliances for those who couldn’t afford professional services, often refusing payment to help those in need.”
Mel Baker died Thursday, as confirmed by Wolery in a phone interview Friday.
To date, the fundraiser has collected $5,892. Donors helping to fund the rebuild include JW Remodel, Active Home Buyers, Pro Finish Painting Rywest Homes, C&T Storage, K&B Renovations, R&L Event Center, Youngbergs Heating & Cooling, local members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Becky Wolery Enterprises, Liz Long and Payette Mayor Craig Jensen, among others.
