Family Fun Day set for Saturday return

FRUITLAND — It has been two years since the last time the Fruitland Chamber of Commerce has hosted Fruitland Family Fun Day. While the event took 2020 off due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, it is coming back to Fruitland Community Park for 2021 with an expanded lineup of events, as well as an expanded footprint to allow for social distancing.
Krista King, executive director for the chamber, shared details about this year’s Fun Day in an email to the newspaper Thursday. To make room for more activities, she said additional road closures along Main Street will be needed.
“We will be closing an additional street near the Fruitland Community Park so we can place a Kiddie Train ride that can be used for 2 children or one adult/infant per car that spans 15 cars long,” wrote King. “It is pulled by a garden tractor. We are renting it from Jukebox Party Express [of Boise].”
Activities for kids will include jump rope and hula hoop contests with prizes, a rock climbing wall and obstacle course presented by the Idaho National Guard, bounce houses and face painting. Fun Day will kick off at 10 a.m. with a special tribute to the events of Sept. 11, 2001 presented by the Fruitland Marching Band.
“There is a possibility that the National Guard will be doing fly over during the event if their airtime works out,” King added.
Food vendors slated for the event include Boon Farm to Fork, The Rusty Dog, Frutas Locas, Holy Oly O’s donuts, Taco Papirringo, Ranch to Table Beef serving bison burgers, Up Dog Street Food and Catering, Zeeturn Cotton Candy, The Happy Shak tropical snow cones and the Kettle Korn Factory.
“We also have over 40 local vendors that will sell items, have fun promo giveaways and games at their booths [and] a full line up of entertainment from bands, performers and more!”
King anticipates an estimated crowd of 1,000 people at this year’s Fun Day, as was the case in 2019. As far as precautions go against COVID-19, King said that the event’s outdoor setting makes it a relatively safe choice for families.
“We don’t see it [causing] any issues since this an outdoor event. We will encourage social distancing at the event, have proper sanitizing going on through out and have given more space at the event with extra road closures to help people and vendors spread out more.”
As it has been in the past, King says Fun Day is about uniting the community through entertainment.
“Our mission is to offer a free community event where there is something for everyone, where we can celebrate our great community by enjoying a fun day together.”
Fruitland Community Park is accessible from Southwest Second Street, one block east of Fruitland City Hall. Southwest Third Street and Kansas Avenue will be closed for the event.
