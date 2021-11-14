Family Dollar/Dollar Tree combo store opens in New Plymouth

The new Family Dollar/Dollar Tree combination store in New Plymouth is being set up, as pictured Monday evening. The store is a new concept by Virginia-based Dollar Tree, Inc., aimed at bringing shopping opportunities to rural markets.
NEW PLYMOUTH — Shoppers living in New Plymouth now have one more local place to pick up essential items for their home and family. A newly-constructed Family Dollar/Dollar Tree “combination” store opened at 115 E. Idaho St. on Thursday.
In a news release dated Nov. 9, Investor and Media Relations Manager Kayleigh M. Painter said the 10,100 sq. ft. store offers national brand merchandise found in standalone Family Dollar stores, as well as seasonal, party and crafting items priced at $1. The combination store format, which targets rural markets, launched earlier this year and has 50 such stores presently open, according to the Family Dollar website.
“Shoppers often travel long distances to meet all of their shopping needs, but we are changing that,” wrote Painter. “Family Dollar and Dollar Tree are teaming up to provide the New Plymouth community with a brand new, close-to-home store experience that offers incredible value on everyday products, as well as the party essentials and seasonal items that Dollar Tree is best known for.”
The store will offer Family Dollar’s “Smart Coupons” digital coupon program through the Family Dollar mobile app or website.
Family Dollar and Dollar Tree stores are owned by Chesapeake, Va.-based Dollar Tree, Inc., which operates stores in the U.S. and Canada. Each combination store employs 10 associates, according to Painter.
