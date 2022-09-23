NEW PLYMOUTH — At the New Plymouth City Council’s regular meeting on Monday, Payette County Emergency Manager Adam Gonzalez requested a special event permit for the upcoming Faith & Blue event to take place at Kiwanis Park in New Plymouth. Locally, the event is being coordinated by the Payette County Sheriff’s Office, the Westside Assembly of God, New Plymouth First Baptist Church and The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

The event coincides with the National Faith & Blue Weekend.



