NEW PLYMOUTH — At the New Plymouth City Council’s regular meeting on Monday, Payette County Emergency Manager Adam Gonzalez requested a special event permit for the upcoming Faith & Blue event to take place at Kiwanis Park in New Plymouth. Locally, the event is being coordinated by the Payette County Sheriff’s Office, the Westside Assembly of God, New Plymouth First Baptist Church and The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
The event coincides with the National Faith & Blue Weekend.
“It’s a nationwide movement to try and encourage better relationship between community members and law enforcement agencies in local communities,” said Gonzalez. “During this event, we hope we can draw in 300 people.”
Activities for kids, dinner by the Bybee-Q Pit, and a vigil for Michael “Monkey” Vaughan and Chinese candle lighting are planned as part of the evening, according to a news release by Sheriff Andy Creech, obtained by the newspaper on Tuesday.
“Faith & Blue is an annual event that encourages communities and law enforcement to join together to strengthen their communities,” the release states. “Faith organizations and law enforcement have the ability to make an impact in their communities. This event is focused on promoting stronger, safer, and unified communities. Creech says that he is “proud to participate in this event with the New Plymouth community.”
According to its website, the event was started by MovementForward, Inc., in collaboration with the Office of Community Oriented Policing Services at the U.S. Department of Justice.
“The idea was a simple but powerful one — the ties that bind officers and residents must be reinforced if we are to build neighborhoods where everyone feels safe and included,” its website states. “Faith-based organizations are key to building these bonds because they are not only the largest community resource in the nation, with 65 million participants in weekly events, but because they are as diverse as our nation.”
Councilor Bill Warnke moved to approve the permit request, seconded by Councilor Eileen Balcer. The motion carried unanimously, 4-0.
