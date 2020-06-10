Fair moves forward

PAYETTE COUNTY - Entertainment seekers in Payette County will be happy to hear that the 2020 Payette County Fair is still scheduled for August 5-8.
In a phone interview on June 4, Keith Hyatt, president of the Payette County Fair Board, said he met with the Payette County Board of Commissioners on June 1 and it was decided not to cancel the fair. Hyatt said his team have ways to keep fair-goers safe.
“We decided we would continue; We’re going to try to follow the guidelines set forth by the Governor, as safe as possible,” Hyatt told the newspaper.
Idaho is slated to reach its final stage of reopening by June 13; in the final stage, group gatherings outdoors are permitted under limited physical distancing protocols.
The fair is 70% junior livestock programs, including 4-H and Future Farmers of America programs, and does not feature carnival rides, according to Hyatt.
“It’s a small fair, and we cater to the community,” said Hyatt.
Cathy Myers, fair secretary, said plans are in development for the fair, now that approval has been obtained.
“We do not charge a fee to attend our fair,” said Myers. “The food booths will need to follow the [Southwest District Health] recommended guidelines for Food Establishments.”
A representative for the Payette County Rodeo could not be reached for comment about the rodeo; however, according to Hyatt, the event, which is separate from the fair, is expected to go on Aug. 6-8.
