Emily White earns scholarship for college

Deputy Payables Clerk Angela White, left, gives the Idaho Association of Counties Third District Scholarship Award to her daughter Emily White, of New Plymouth.

PAYETTE COUNTY — One of seven scholarships from a fund which provides children and grandchildren of county elected officials and employees was awarded to a Payette County woman’s daughter this year. 

Emily White, of New Plymouth, is a sophomore at Boise State University. She was among those to receive a $1,000 Idaho Association of Counties scholarship to help pay for college education. Her mother, Angela White, works in the Payette County Clerk’s Office.

The final selections for this year were made from a pool of 94 applicants.

This is the 17th year scholarships have been awarded. County elected officials and employees contribute to the fund through personal donations and fundraising efforts.

A total of 129 individual scholarships have been handed out since 2003. 

