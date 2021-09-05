Elementary teacher graduates to teaching high school art

FRUITLAND — Art students at Fruitland High School were pleasantly surprised to see a familiar face when they arrived for their first day of classes last month: Deanna Grimes, formerly a teacher at Fruitland Elementary School, has made the move from her former classroom on Pennsylvania Avenue to her new one on the Iowa Avenue campus for the new school year.
Grimes, the wife of City Administrator Stuart Grimes, spoke to the newspaper in an interview Thursday morning. She said she took this job because it kept calling her name.
“Every time the art position would open up … in the back of my mind, I would think, ‘Oh that sounds like a really great job, maybe I might want to do that some time.’ So when it opened up this last spring, I went ahead and applied for the job and decided to switch,” said Grimes.
Grimes originally hails from Hermiston, Oregon before her family moved to Ontario, where she spent her senior year of high school. She would go on to do the rest of her schooling in the Western Treasure Valley.
“I’ve been teaching first grade for 23 years and I have a background in art,” she said. “I actually went to college for free on an art scholarship [at Treasure Valley Community College]. While I was taking all of my art classes, I really loved teaching and doing practicums with younger children.”
The latter led Grimes to get a K-8 teaching degree through Boise State University.
For Grimes, part of the joy of this role is getting to see her previous students once again.
“It’s really fun getting to see all of my former students , because I’ve taught so long. So I figured by the time I retire, the students I taught in first grade last year will be juniors. I know a lot of the kids already.”
Grimes teaches multiple levels of art, including logo design and illustration. Both of Grimes’ daughters, AdriAnne and Abigayle, attend Fruitland High, with the former taking one of her classes. There are no problems to report, according to her.
“In fact, the girls have been really supportive and happy and they love being able to store their things in my room and not have to carry around extra bags.”
Graduating to teaching high school art presents Grimes with the challenge of guiding students with varying skill levels. But she said it’s not too far off from what she saw among first graders.
“Some students have a lot of experience with drawing and painting, and just need a little bit of guidance … and then you have students who are just starting at the very beginning of their journey. So you’re teaching them the fundamentals and basics and helping them to develop those skills, to push them.”
Her big aim is for students to come away from her classes with the will to try new things.
“So often, kids are so self-conscious about their art abilities and they’re afraid that they’re going to get a bad grade.”
Grimes says she grades on whether students tried the techniques she is teaching, instead of just their talent. She adds that the transition has by-and-large been a successful one.
“I absolutely love teaching high school, so far. Everybody’s been so welcoming and no one seems to mind that a first grade teacher is now teaching high school. I want my classroom to be a happy, positive place where they love to come every day.”
One thing Grimes contends with is where her kids have their sights set.
“My kids want to go to U of I [University of Idaho]. The programs they want to go through are there.”
