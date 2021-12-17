Elementary teacher gets promoted to middle school

Fruitland Middle School history teacher Clarissa Weideman, as pictured outside her classroom Wednesday. Weideman was hired to teach history at the middle school campus, following a previous teacher’s resignation. She previously worked several positions in the Fruitland School District.
FRUITLAND — For Fruitland Elementary School computer lab instructor Clarissa Weideman, being promoted to middle school history teacher is her means of moving on up. Her hire to this position was approved Monday by the Fruitland School District Board of Trustees, during its regular meeting.
In an email to the newspaper on Wednesday, Weideman said she has worn many hats given to her by the district.
“This is my 5th year with the Fruitland School District, and I have held many positions in those 5 years,” wrote Weideman. “I worked in the Special Education department as a paraeducator, the computer lab teacher at the elementary school, the high school Economics teacher, a literacy aide, and now the history teacher.”
While history may be in the past, Weideman sees its impact on the present and future. Her aim is to help her students appreciate this impact for themselves.
“I love to introduce historical events and people to students and help them have history come alive. It is more than just dry, boring facts. The events and people were real and contribute so much to the world that we live in today,” she wrote. “I hope to introduce a love of U.S. History to my students. I want them to be excited to learn the rest of the story when they get into high school, or even take the time to learn on their own.”
Of particular interest to Weideman are the days of our nation’s founding fathers.
“I love to talk about early American history. Our founders were men who believed in creating a nation where people could be free, not subject to the whims of a king. While they were not perfect, we have so much we can learn from them and their vision for the future of the country.”
Fruitland is the first, and still the only, school district Weideman has worked for.
