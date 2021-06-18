FRUITLAND — For some students, this year’s summer school means not only catching up, but also the chance to get ahead for the new school year. Fruitland Elementary School offered this opportunity to 180 students this summer, in the form of its 2021 ‘STEMtastic’ summer school program.
STEM stands for science, technology, engineering and math.
Fruitland School District superintendent Lyle Bayley invited the newspaper to learn more about this unique summer school program. In an interview Tuesday, Principal Jared Olsen explained what makes this summer school program unique.
“We designed it for students who wanted to extend their learning; we had a few students who were behind where we expected them to be, so we invited them to summer school,” said Olsen. “We have small class sizes and the students get to come and learn reading, math is the main focus, we also have some science that they get to do. That’s the adventures of summer school, it’s been fun”
Such science includes Shannon Contreras’ class learning physics through folding paper airplanes, some of which were thrown at Olsen by students during the newspaper’s visit, to see how well said students did on folding them. Another example was Melissa Garrett’s class, where students got to watch as caterpillars tucked themselves into cocoons to become butterflies.
For these students, Olsen said this particular program is not just to help them catch up but also give them a leg up on preparing for the new school year.
“We don’t typically offer this in Fruitland, but with some of the extra money we have through [Elementary & Secondary School Emergency Relief] funds … We’ve been able to provide summer school for these students this year,” said Olsen.
STEM education has been a main focus of the Idaho State Board of Education and the Idaho STEM Action Center, as the state saw “thousands” of STEM jobs going unfilled in 2020 according to stem.idaho.gov.
