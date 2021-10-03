Ed Humphreys wants to see more choice, less government

PAYETTE COUNTY — As of press time, there are 11 declared candidates running for the office of Idaho Governor in 2022, and several more anticipated to throw their hat into the ring according to Ballotpedia. While making his campaign rounds across the state, one of them made a visit to the newspaper’s offices on Monday morning to talk about his plans for the Gem State in an interview.
Ed Humphreys, a financial advisor and Region IV chairman of the Idaho Republican Party from Idaho Falls, said he is running for Governor to take aim at corruption. His present home city is Eagle.
“My wife [Holly] and I, we’ve lived in the Treasure Valley for the last five-and-a-half years,” said Humphreys. “I think we need some fresh blood right now; Reality is, we’ve gotten used to a system that’s run by professional politicians, and we see a lot of these special interest groups that have an outsized influence on the political process. I think it’s time to get back to more grassroots, ‘We the People’ kind of government.”
Humphreys expressed that he wants to see “crony capitalism” and what he referred to as “special interest science” done away.
“It’s the best science that money can buy, because you have lobbyists that help fund these studies that back up whatever they want to push, that pushes whatever their employer is after. And it’s across all different industries, it’s been common for a long time.”
Among Humphreys’ goals for office are expanding school choice to include “a robust network of private schools and charter schools,” as well as abolishing Idaho’s income tax and improving government transparency. He aims to give law enforcement “not only the mandate, but also the tools to tackle corruption in government.”
Like incumbent Gov. Brad Little, Humphreys opposes mandatory face coverings and vaccination amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, opting to allow for individuals to choose how they protect themselves. But his major concern here is the influence of health experts who he feels are given too much say in related mitigation policy.
“At the end of the day, I think we have to move away from this model, where subject matter experts make decisions for everyone else,” he said. “The reality is … it’s called central planning. Central planning is just that idea, that subject matter experts are somehow more qualified to make decisions. So you have more and more of our elected officials that empower subject matter experts to make subjects for other people.”
Humphreys cites the pandemic as exposing central planning as a real possibility, and “anti-American.”
“These things have been progressively going on in our country, and particularly in Idaho, for a long time,” he continued. “There’s so many countries that have tried this model … and it never works. It always ends up failing, and it is a socialist model.”
He also took issue with St. Luke’s Health System, and how it has grown by acquiring individual healthcare providers over the years to become one of the largest employers in Idaho. It is presently the fifth largest, according to Zippia.
“It’s interesting to me, because you have the CEO of St. Luke’s [Chris Roth], personally donates to the incumbent governor’s re-election campaign on Aug. 31. And then interesting enough, three weeks later, the governor announces that he’s injecting millions of dollars, state taxpayer dollars, into the healthcare systems.”
Where exactly that money is going is what Humphreys aims to find out, especially amid a lack of capacity to accommodate the latest influx of COVID-19 patients.
“We all want to get through this thing, right? But I’m expecting that when the government turns over hundreds of millions of dollars, there should be a tangible result from that.”
He has observed more advertising being bought by St. Luke’s for example. If elected, Humphreys said on day one he would ban all state agencies from hiring lobbyists.
A member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Humphreys says his faith is a major influence on his overall mission. He observed that a portion of taxes paid in Idaho go toward funds that push educational concepts like gender fluidity.
“It’s perpetuated, because taxpayers pay to promote it. That has to come to an end, it’s not acceptable anymore that people pay their taxes, raise their families, work hard, mind their own business, and a whole bunch of political operatives get to use their money to advance political agendas.”
Regarding abolishing the income tax, Humphreys observed that the state has $6 billion in revenue and short-term investments, spread out across hundreds of government funds. He notes many Idahoans pay higher taxes than residents in 39 other U.S. states.
“I’m a finance guy. I believe in rainy day funds all day long, but the rainy day fund is $400 million … Nobody’s going after the pensions … we need to spend down some of those funds, where Idahoans have been overtaxed.”
He said that would give Idahoans an average of $3,000 in extra money annually to drive the state economy, increasing sales tax revenues as a result and offsetting the $2 billion that income taxes presently generate for the state.
“Businesses will do better, but we’ll also as far as how we fund abolishing the income tax, we’re going to keep sales tax the same. There’s not going to be any increase there.”
At the heart of his campaign is personal empowerment, he said.
“Our founding fathers talked a lot about this … they understood that when people were empowered to reach for the heights of their own potential, then they would improve themselves more than in any other system.”
To learn more about Humphreys, visit edforidaho.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.