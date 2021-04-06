FRUITLAND — Kids who missed out on looking for Easter eggs last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic got the opportunity to make up for lost time this weekend; Hundreds of Fruitland families descended on the Fruitland High School football field on Saturday to take part in Homes of Idaho’s 2021 Fruitland Easter Egg Hunt. The event was free to the public and featured a bounce house for the most energetic visitors to get their wiggles out, as well as photo opportunities with the Easter bunny.
Realtor Jaime Bieker, who was in charge of running the event, said Homes of Idaho put it on to help bring the community together.
“Hopefully next year, we can build it bigger and bigger, and just offer something more for our community,” said Bieker. “We had to [keep the event small] this year, unfortunately.”
The egg hunt was divided into three age groups (ages 0-3, 4-6 and 6+), and was staggered throughout the afternoon to minimize crowding on the field.
While kids gathered their treats for the day, loan officer Justin Tripon from Evergreen Home Loans in Nampa grilled hot dogs for visitors to enjoy.
Aside from sponsoring the annual Fruitland Family Fun Day, Bieker said Homes of Idaho staff members intend to give families more to do.
“We’re just trying to bring more events to our community; there’s really not a lot going on,” added Bieker. “As Fruitland continues to grow, we’re hoping that we can not do the Easter egg hunt, but do several other events for families to get out and enjoy themselves … Fruitland does Fruitland Family Fun Day, but that’s really the only big event that we have all year, so [we’re] trying to just get more family-friendly events [going].”
Bieker hinted at possible Independence Day and Halloween events. She expressed gratitude to the families who attended the event and hope for their support in holding future events.
