Dress code overhauled districtwide

Some students are not wearing ‘Pirate’ colors as they leave Payette High School for the day, as pictured on Tuesday. That’s because the Payette School District Board of Trustees voted at its regular meeting on Monday to repeal the pirate color requirement, with a new dress code approved for the school and for McCain Middle School.
PAYETTE — Students at McCain Middle School and Payette High School no longer have to worry about running out of black, red, gray or white clothes for school; At its regular meeting Monday evening, the Payette School District Board of Trustees adopted an updated dress code for both schools, which provides students some breathing room on clothing options.
“[The] purpose of the update was to eliminate the school color requirement,” wrote Board Clerk Barbara Choate in an email to the Newspaper on Tuesday. “The colors were considered too restrictive” by district patrons, she noted.
The updated dress code comes after updates were made to the dress code for students in grades K-5 at the Sept. 12 board meeting. Following are examples of changes made to the dress code, as published on the district’s website following Monday’s board meeting.
• Dresses, skirts, non-athletic shorts, jeans and khakis are approved. However, hemlines on shorts, skirts and dresses must be within 6 inches of the center of the student’s knees — or extend past the student’s fingertips while standing straight with arms straight down.
• Pants with holes below skirt/shorts level are acceptable. Holes higher than this require skin beneath to be covered by other garments.
• All tops must have sleeves and necklines must be higher than the tops of the underarms. The previous requirement that tops be exclusively red, white, gray or black is repealed.
• Dress, tennis or casual shoes, boots, sandals and flip-flops are permitted, but not slippers or wheeled shoes.
• Athletic attire — yoga pants and swears — remain permitted only in physical education classes.
• No blankets are to be worn at school.
Trustee John Thebo motioned to approve the updated dress code, seconded by Trustee Terrie Cathcart-Shurte. The motion carried with an unanimous vote of 5-0.
In an email to the newspaper Tuesday afternoon, Payette High student Cody Smithies weighed in on the changes. Smithies has been active in the district’s dress code conversation since his days at McCain.
“I am so very relieved about the dress code change,” he wrote. “I remember vividly back in 2019 when our students first started rebelling against this strict dress code the board put on us. But that was only the start. For years, none of the students backed down from fighting for a new dress code. Our student council has had multiple meetings together with Superintendent [Brad] Baumberger regarding the dress code. [Monday] was finally the day, when the fight for a new dress code ended.”
In talking to his peers, Smithies said he has heard them describe the change as bringing “freedom” to the campus.
“Others said simply ‘I can finally express myself.’”
He also noted that for parents it means they can save money by not being strapped to only a certain color palette.
“For the learning environment, this will help tremendously. Teachers and staff won’t have to send kids to the office as often, which originally took time out of the class for the teacher and ultimately the student. It will essentially cut down on the distractions in the classroom.”
