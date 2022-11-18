Dress code overhauled districtwide

Some students are not wearing ‘Pirate’ colors as they leave Payette High School for the day, as pictured on Tuesday. That’s because the Payette School District Board of Trustees voted at its regular meeting on Monday to repeal the pirate color requirement, with a new dress code approved for the school and for McCain Middle School.

PAYETTE — Students at McCain Middle School and Payette High School no longer have to worry about running out of black, red, gray or white clothes for school; At its regular meeting Monday evening, the Payette School District Board of Trustees adopted an updated dress code for both schools, which provides students some breathing room on clothing options.

“[The] purpose of the update was to eliminate the school color requirement,” wrote Board Clerk Barbara Choate in an email to the Newspaper on Tuesday. “The colors were considered too restrictive” by district patrons, she noted.



