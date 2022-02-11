Downtown Revitalization steering committee formed

PAYETTE — Since the early 1980s, Payette city officials have worked to develop and implement plans for revitalization of the city’s downtown core. During its regular meeting on Monday, the Payette City Council took another step toward making its vision for the future a reality.
The council confirmed the appointment of a Downtown Revitalization Steering Committee, with members selected by Mayor Craig Jensen. Their formation follows a town hall meeting, at which Jerry Miller of the Idaho Department of Commerce spoke about plans to fix up the city’s downtown.
According to Councilor Ray Wickersham, the meeting drew a crowd of approximately 60 people.
“We always like more [to attend], but it was a good turnout,” said Wickersham. “I think Jerry Miller did a bang-up job of explaining the importance of downtown. His starting introduction was along where most people say, ‘Why do we need to worry about downtown when we have Highway 95 and all this other stuff? Downtown doesn’t matter.’ Jerry basically said that’s a mistake that people make because cities that don’t have a decent downtown don’t thrive.”
City officials distributed copies of a proposed plan to remodel Main Street, whose concept has been named “Payette Village.” As obtained by the newspaper, the plan points out that the pavement has “crowned,” to the point that it makes it easy for many vehicles to hop the curb and park on the sidewalk. It also illustrates Main Street’s sidewalks as wide and bland.
“They offer great space for redesign to a village look that would attract downtown traffic and business,” the plan reads, in part.
The plan proposes several options for remodeling, including installation of bulbouts, adding trees and reorienting parking in downtown.
“The layout of the diagonal parking will need to be evaluated to optimize parking and safety,” the plan continues. “Parallel parking maximizes visibility for drivers but minimizes the number of parking spaces. Parking perpendicular to the curb maximizes the number of parking spaces, but it minimizes visibility for drivers. Angles between parallel and perpendicular offer compromises between the two extremes.”
The plan also aims to address aging infrastructure, including stormwater drainage. One idea outlined in the plan proposes routing stormwater into concrete chambers into which trees would be planted.
As previously reported in the newspaper, former city councilor Kathy Dodson has a project in progress to install a gazebo in Bancroft Park as part of creating an entertainment space, to complement the city’s efforts.
As stated by Mayor Craig Jensen, Miller told attendees that he had never seen a time when as much money is available for projects such as the revitalization project, as there is now. Under the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act passed in November 2021, $110 billion has been made available “to repair our roads and bridges and support major, transformational projects,” according to whitehouse.gov.
“The committee’s main purpose right now is go over design ideas for the curbs, gutters, sidewalk[s] and Main Street itself and make sure those ideas are feasible from the engineer’s point of view,” wrote Jensen in an email to the newspaper Wednesday. “Then we will have another town hall meeting and present the plans to the public for their feedback.
As selected by Jensen, the committee is made up of Wickersham, City Councilors Kathy Patrick and Bobbie Black; Jim Franklin; Barbara Choate, Payette School Board Clerk; Gretchen Couch, Payette businesswoman; Mike Dart, owner of Dart’s True Value Hardware; Matea Gabiola of Amerititle; and Tracy Johnson.
Wickersham will serve as the committee’s chairman. City Engineer Doug Argo will participate in the subcommittee’s meetings.
“The steering committee meetings are open to the public and the time and place of the meetings will be posted on the city’s webpage and any involvement from the public will make the steering committee’s work that much easier.”
Those interested in participating in steering committee meanings can go online to cityofpayette.com and view the city’s meeting calendar. Copies of the revitalization plan may be obtained by phoning (208) 642-6024.
