Dollars for Scholars’ annual recipients announced

Fruitland Dollars for Scholars’ 2022 scholarship recipients, as seen at the Fruitland High School awards assembly on May 19.

 Submitted photo

FRUITLAND — Thirty-three students were awarded scholarships for the 2021-22 school year at Fruitland High School. These students have shown dedication and service to their community, as well as strong academic achievements.

Fruitland Dollars for Scholars chapter was chartered in January 2007 by a local housing development and business owners to assist Fruitland High School seniors in pursuing their education through the ScholarshipAmerica program. It is our desire to work with local community members to inspire students to achieve their highest educational and career potential. Our mission is to encourage community involvement in a scholarship program that is self-sustaining and perpetual. Just recently, Fruitland Dollars for Scholars was granted the proceeds of a house sale in which most of the building materials were donated by our local contractors and business owners.

Since 2007, the Fruitland community has donated over $300,000 worth of scholarships to approximately 260 students. This year we will be adding another $88,000 in award money. The organization expresses its gratitude to the scholarship donors for investing in our Fruitland seniors.

Following is the list of scholarship recipients.

$5000 Four Year Renewable — Barb and Tony Tesnohlidek

Abigale Elam

$5000 Four Year Renewable – Tony Henggeler

Erin Davis

$1250 Two Year Renewable – Tony Henggeler

Joseph Bridgewater

Hannah Garman

Faith George

Brodie Greif

Kaylie Martinez

Kylee Noyes

Audrey Saba

Toriana Sandquist

Mary Shirts

$3000 Galen & Cindy Lee

Joshua Walker

$3000 Western Development

AdriAnne Grimes

$2500 Batt Vo-Tech

Haiden Carroll

Kylan Connell

$1500 Atlas Land Surveying

Tucker Showalter

$1500 Current Physical Therapy

Caidence Haile

$1500 Henggeler Families

Daygan Burton

McKennah Wolfe

$1500 Honey Store

Jacob Hamann

$1500 Rywest Homes

Caitlyn Farrow

$1000 Kara Currey

Yessenia Medrano-Ponce

$1000 Kelly Strough – Spartan of the Year

Jacob Pett

$1000 Safari Club

Mark Church

$1000 Dwaine Tesnohlidek FFA

Mackenzie Malson

$1000 Ben Kerfoot

Chanlar O’Neil

$1000 Goldwings Realty

Madison Tesnohlidek

Morgan Youngstrom

$1000 DL Evans Bank

Graycie Huff

$1000 Lee Wright

Sidni Arnzen

$1000 Fruitland Dollars for Scholars

Myah Gibb

Benjamin Musser

Eugene Szews

$500 Bill and Jean Peterson

Morgan Youngstrom



