Dollars for Scholars’ annual recipients announced

FRUITLAND — Thirty-three students were awarded scholarships for the 2021-22 school year at Fruitland High School. These students have shown dedication and service to their community, as well as strong academic achievements.
Fruitland Dollars for Scholars chapter was chartered in January 2007 by a local housing development and business owners to assist Fruitland High School seniors in pursuing their education through the ScholarshipAmerica program. It is our desire to work with local community members to inspire students to achieve their highest educational and career potential. Our mission is to encourage community involvement in a scholarship program that is self-sustaining and perpetual. Just recently, Fruitland Dollars for Scholars was granted the proceeds of a house sale in which most of the building materials were donated by our local contractors and business owners.
Since 2007, the Fruitland community has donated over $300,000 worth of scholarships to approximately 260 students. This year we will be adding another $88,000 in award money. The organization expresses its gratitude to the scholarship donors for investing in our Fruitland seniors.
Following is the list of scholarship recipients.
$5000 Four Year Renewable — Barb and Tony Tesnohlidek
