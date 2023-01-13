Dollar store wars zero in on Payette

The Payette Dollar General store is nearing completion, as pictured Tuesday afternoon. This store, plus another in Ontario, are among new stores expected to open during the winter season.
As Dollar General prepares for its grand opening locally, the Payette Family Dollar store is undergoing renovation, as pictured Tuesday afternoon. The store closed down Monday night to prepare for the project.
PAYETTE — As record inflation in 2022 has Americans tightening belts in 2023, Payette County residents may look to local dollar stores to get their essentials for less this year. Those that do can look forward to two new experiences at Payette locations.
Dollar General is gearing up to turn on its iconic yellow sign on U.S. Highway 95 for the first time during the winter season. Equipment and merchandise is beginning to arrive at the store ahead of the grand opening, with banners advertising the coming grand opening and that help is wanted.
In an email to the newspaper on Wednesday, Emma Hall, a representative for Dollar General Public Relations explained that meeting customer needs is a major consideration in choosing where to build and open stores.
“In selecting store sites, we take a number of factors into consideration, carefully evaluating each potential new store location to ensure we can continue to meet our customers’ price, value and selection needs,” wrote Hall. “We further strive to provide convenience for customers who may not have affordable nearby retail options.”
She also noted that Dollar General maintains its own literacy foundation, which awards grants to non-profit organizations, schools and libraries within 15 minutes of a Dollar General store or distribution center to support local reading and literacy programs.
“Since its inception in 1993, the [Dollar General Literacy Foundation] has awarded more than $216 million in grants to nonprofit organizations, helping more than 15.4 million individuals take their first steps toward literacy or continued education.”
Each location hires approximately 6 to 10 people depending on its needs, Hall added.
“At Dollar General, we strive to be a positive business partner and good community neighbor. We believe the addition of each new Dollar General store represents positive economic growth for the communities we proudly serve through the creation of local jobs and opportunities for employee development and career advancement, generation of additional tax revenue for the city.”
Another Dollar General is under construction in Ontario, on Southwest Fourth Avenue.
As Dollar General prepares for opening day, its main competitor down the road is making changes; The Family Dollar store in Payette, also on Highway 95, closed its doors Monday night to begin a renovation project. A banner on the front of the building Tuesday afternoon advertised that company officials seek helpers to conduct the renovation.
A comment request to Family Dollar corporate officials is pending as of press time. Family Dollar is operated by Dollar Tree Stores of Chesapeake, Virginia.
The Payette Dollar Tree store remains open.
Corey Evanis a reporter with the Independent-Enterprise. He can be reached at (541) 823-4822 or coreye@argusobserver.com.
