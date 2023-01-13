Dollar store wars zero in on Payette

The Payette Dollar General store is nearing completion, as pictured Tuesday afternoon. This store, plus another in Ontario, are among new stores expected to open during the winter season.

As Dollar General prepares for its grand opening locally, the Payette Family Dollar store is undergoing renovation, as pictured Tuesday afternoon. The store closed down Monday night to prepare for the project.

 Photos by Corey Evan | Independent-Enterprise

PAYETTE — As record inflation in 2022 has Americans tightening belts in 2023, Payette County residents may look to local dollar stores to get their essentials for less this year. Those that do can look forward to two new experiences at Payette locations.

Dollar General is gearing up to turn on its iconic yellow sign on U.S. Highway 95 for the first time during the winter season. Equipment and merchandise is beginning to arrive at the store ahead of the grand opening, with banners advertising the coming grand opening and that help is wanted.



