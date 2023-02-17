District to close Treasure Valley Technical School after this school year

Payette High School Assistant Principal Marci Holcomb speaks before the Payette School District Board of Trustees on Monday, about the pending closure of the school’s Treasure Valley Technical School. The program allowed the district to offer career technical education classes to surrounding districts in Fruitland, New Plymouth and Weiser for four years, before a drop in enrollment forced the closure.

 Photo by Corey Evan | Independent-Enterprise

PAYETTE — For the past four years, Payette High School’s Treasure Valley Technical School allowed students from neighboring school districts to attend career technical classes on its campus. But next school year, that school will be discontinued as announced at the Payette School District Board of Trustees’ regular meeting on Monday.

“What that’s [the technical school] allowed us to do is invite our surrounding schools … to come and take classes in commercial welding, nurse assistant and pharmacy tech at the high school,” said Vice Principal Marci Holcomb about the program, noting that outlying districts only pay for transportation. “



