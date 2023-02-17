District to close Treasure Valley Technical School after this school year

Payette High School Assistant Principal Marci Holcomb speaks before the Payette School District Board of Trustees on Monday, about the pending closure of the school’s Treasure Valley Technical School. The program allowed the district to offer career technical education classes to surrounding districts in Fruitland, New Plymouth and Weiser for four years, before a drop in enrollment forced the closure.
PAYETTE — For the past four years, Payette High School’s Treasure Valley Technical School allowed students from neighboring school districts to attend career technical classes on its campus. But next school year, that school will be discontinued as announced at the Payette School District Board of Trustees’ regular meeting on Monday.
“What that’s [the technical school] allowed us to do is invite our surrounding schools … to come and take classes in commercial welding, nurse assistant and pharmacy tech at the high school,” said Vice Principal Marci Holcomb about the program, noting that outlying districts only pay for transportation. “
During the meeting, Holcomb explained that the school is certified as a Career and Technical School for the purpose of serving multiple districts. But in order for it to keep its certification, it needed at least 15% of its enrollment to be made up of students from other school districts.
“We did not have enrollment last year; This year, we tried some creative things with trying to count enrollment, like [establishing] a satellite campus in Fruitland, things like that. But we’re not going to have that enrollment.”
She also noted that for students coming from New Plymouth, attending the technical school means giving up instructional time at their home bases.
“It’s difficult for New Plymouth to bus to us for those classes, because [the distance is] 12 miles. The kids have to give up two class periods … just for the transportation.”
Fruitland has sent as many as six students to the technical school this year, but Holcomb notes that overall the school has been unsuccessful in recruiting students for the welding program as one example of difficulty meeting its enrollment quota.
“Our kids certify at an incredible rate and we’ve passed the state technical skills test … But [other districts] want to keep them on-site for their ag program,” she noted.
In an email to the newspaper Monday evening, Holcomb told the newspaper that the state certification allowed Payette to expand its technical programs’ reach within the Western Treasure Valley. The enrollment requirement was necessary to receive state funding for the resulting need for supplies and resulting salary needs.
“The past four years, we have had the ability to offer classes to surrounding schools (New Plymouth, Fruitland, Weiser) at no cost except for transportation to the other districts,” she wrote. “We will be able to work with the other districts - it just might look different, but we will no longer be a state approved Career and Technical school. We also will still offer these same classes to our students [in the 2023-24 school year].”
As this was not an action item on the agenda, and due to the funding method in place for the school, the board took no action on the closure. Board Clerk Barbara Choate noted that the school met its target for three years, and that as a result of the closure one nursing instructor position will be eliminated.
Students can attend Payette’s career technical offerings from other districts, but Holcomb noted that those students would have to give Payette credit for average daily attendance in order to do so.
Treasure Valley Technical School is not to be confused with Treasure Valley Tech in Malheur County, which is managed by the Malheur Education Services District.
