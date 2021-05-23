District tackles to-do list ahead of graduation

PAYETTE — Whether tied to dealing with the impact of COVID-19, or keeping up with the test of time, the to-do list at the Payette School District continues to change going into the last days of the 2020-21 school year. At the district’s Board of Trustees meeting on May 10, superintendent Robin Gilbert apprised the board of where each item on that list stood at that time.
Following are examples of progress made on individual items and what to expect going into the 2021-22 school year.
COVID-19 status update
As of May 3, Gilbert reported a daily incidence rate of 0.797 per 10,000 people per Southwest District Health.
“Southwest District Health sent us two letters recently; One last week basically saying that they do not want to be decision makers” regarding district events, said Gilbert. “The other letter … said they’re going to drop some of the reporting that they’re doing as well, because the numbers have gone so low. They’re taking a big step back in what they’re producing for us as far as information.”
Speaking of events…
Graduation
The district plans to hold the Payette High School class of 2021 commencement ceremony on the campus’ football field on Thursday, May 27. To comply with Gov. Brad Little’s stay healthy order and maintain 40% capacity, officials are staging the ceremony for compatibility with the Pixellot system which will broadcast the ceremony for those who cannot attend in person. District officials are working to plan seating with spacing between parties. Each graduate is allowed up to six guests, despite previous plans to all only four each.
“Talking to the high school [administration], that is their recommendation,” she said.
Noteworthy is that since this meeting, Little has moved the state of Idaho into stage four of his order.
Employee benefits
For health insurance, eligible district employees purchasing the available Blue Cross of Idaho plan provided will see a cost increase of 2.8%. No cost increases are anticipated for dental or vision plans.
However, costs for the district’s liability and property insurance plan, provided through Morton Insurance, are set to see a 7% increase.
Facilities update
The district is moving forward with the bid process for two construction projects: Renovating Presidio High School and expanding the cafeteria at Payette High School.
According to blueprints by Hutchison Smith Architects, the expansion would more than double the floorspace of the cafeteria.
“As we went through last fall, we weren’t able to get all the students into one room,” Gilbert lamented. “They’ve been eating in classrooms, they’ve been eating in the hall … as Mr. [Trustee Ethan] Mittelstadt said so well last fall, ‘Aren’t we a little late for that?’ But the best time to plant a tree is ten years ago or for us is today.”
Any renovations would be paid for using COVID-19 ESSER II funds through the state of Idaho.
The Presidio campus was previously Eastside Elementary School before the 1990s. Payette High was originally built as a middle school in 1962 before being converted for high school use in 1974.
A smaller project in the works is a fencing project at the south end of the Payette Primary School campus, in preparation for the sale of a strip of property between the campus and the district’s track and field facility. The property is being newly marketed, according to Gilbert.
Annual celebration
On Friday, May 7, the district held an annual celebration to honor staff members with years of service awards, Golden Apple awards for winners among certified staff members and Red Apple awards for those among classified staff. At the celebration, five retiring staff members were honored: Bud Fisher, Steve Philips, Wayne Trauber, Tammi Griffin and Alan Romriel.
“Our foodservice gals put together quite a breakfast spread” for the event, said Gilbert.
