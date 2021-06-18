District cleans house on surplus supplies, bus fleet

FRUITLAND — During its regular meeting on Monday, the Fruitland School District Board of Trustees reviewed several items to be added to the district’s ‘surplus’ inventory list. At Fruitland Middle School, surplus inventory includes old desks, chairs and textbooks, many of which were in poor condition, according to board chairman Kelly Henggeler.
At the district’s school bus storage facility, three buses were designated as surplus, including a spare wheelchair bus which the district has outgrown. It has two newer wheelchair-accessible buses, including a larger model which can accommodate the district’s increase in handicapped enrollment.
One bus has not been in active service since 2016.
In a phone interview, district transportation director Dan Reed said the age of the buses was one of several deciding factors; The three buses have over 462,000 combined miles on their odometers, equal to driving around the world 18 1/2 times, and two of them have mechanical issues, according to Henggeler. One bus dates back to 1994.
Reed said the process of determining when to get rid of a bus can be “nerve-racking.” Unlike Payette School District, which aims to replace one old bus per year, Fruitland School District cannot afford to do so.
“We just try to stretch everything we can out of a bus,” said Reed.
He added that the cost of keeping buses safely on the road also impacts when they replace one.
The spare wheelchair bus will be sent to Western Mountain Bus Company out of Nampa. The other two will be made available for sale through the district office, through a sealed bid process in which the buses are sold to the highest bidders.
Trustee Layne Howell moved to approve moving these items to surplus. The vote was 4-0 to approve the motion.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.