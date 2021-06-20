District adopts 2021-22 maintenance and operations budget

FRUITLAND — Even as schools look ahead to the hope of a relatively normal 2021-22 school year, some financial housekeeping remains from a whirlwind 2020-21 school year. That, at least, is what the Fruitland School District Board of Trustees found during its regular meeting on Monday.
As the board prepared to adopt its maintenance and operations budget for the new year, they first had to make amendments to the same budget for the outgoing year. The board held public hearings for both of these budgets during this meeting.
2020-21 amended budget
Following are items among changes made to the 2020-21 budget, running July 1, 2020 to June 30.
Revenues
County changes included adjustments to the county’s base support program ($7,920,014, down from $8,053,298), and increases in transportation ($378,513, up from $300,000), benefit apportionment ($1,153,970, up from $1,041,832), lottery ($144,272, up from $102,700) and agriculture equipment tax ($47,544, up from $47,114) revenues. State revenues were unchanged.
Total revenues for 2020-21 were $10,161,473.
Expenditures
Among spending changes were increases in elementary ($2,812,947, up from $2,777,163), and secondary ($3,136,191, up slightly from $3,135,695) school programs. An adjustment to alternative school programs was made ($93,493, down from $95,541). This put total instructional spending at $7,082,573.
District administration ($352,869, up from $350,541), custodial ($702,848, down from $721,857) and pupil-to-school transportation ($653,979, down from $659,979) programs were among the support service budget changes. Support services saw $2,837,321 spent.
Trustee Matt Frye moved to approve the amended budget, seconded by Trustee Debbie Hurrle. The vote to approve was unanimous, 4-0.
According to board clerk Nikki Carter, accounting for round one of Elementary & Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund monies has been requested by district officials. Superintendent Lyle Bayley noted such funds are tied to funding formulas used to fund Title I eligible schools, including Fruitland.
2021-22 budget
Following are samples of changes for 2021-22, compared to the year prior.
Revenues
The districts expected earnings on investments saw a dip for 2021 ($60,000, down from $65,000), as did local revenues counted as “other” ($10,000, down from $14,800). Local revenues total $85,000, down from $94,800 the year before.
County revenues saw a handful of changes, including base support ($8,522,468, up from $7,920,014), transportation support ($388,736, up from $378,513), benefit apportionment ($1,189,439, up from $1,153,970) and agriculture equipment taxes ($39,773, down from $47,544).
Total anticipated revenues reached $10,812,400, up from $10,161,473.
Expenditures
Instructional programs will mostly see increases, with one exception.
Elementary: $2,948,205, up from $2,812,947
Secondary: $3,192,863 up from $3,136,191
Alternative: $102,984, up from $93,493
Exceptional child program: $879,098, down from $893,700
Interscholastic: $200,308, up from $180,474
These services totaled $7,323,458, up from $7,116,805 last year.
Support services saw a variety of changes. Following are examples of these.
Attendance-guidance-health: $266,037, up from $234,145
Special services: $71,617, up from $65,404
Instruction improvement: $71,843, added for 2022
District administration: $370,822, up from $352,869
School administration: $587,743, up from $540,468
Custodial: $828,762, up from $702,848
Maintenance of student buildings: $220,209, down from $242,017
Grounds maintenance: $170,784, up from $25,000
Security: $28,500, up from $8,500
Pupil-to-school transportation: $645,290, down from $653,979
Support services are expected to total $3,275,198, up from $2,837,321. Total expenditures are $10,812,400, required to be balanced under state law.
Bayley noted that increased costs for office supplies and electricity are among expenses the board is preparing for.
Trustee Aaron Dressen moved to approve the new budget, seconded by Trustee Layne Howell. The vote to approve was unanimous 4-0.
Individuals with questions about the maintenance and operations budget can reach the district office at (208) 452-3595.
