Discussion remains civil at town hall meeting

Local sports coach and businessman, retired NFL player Jordan Gross discusses specifics on oil and gas royalty payouts during the Idaho Oil and Gas Conservation Commission's town hall on April 12. Gross was concerned about a perceived lack of clarity in new rules approved by the Idaho Legislature during its 2023 Legislative Session.

 Photo by Corey Evan | Independent-Enterprise

FRUITLAND — In the first part of our coverage of the Idaho Oil and Gas Conservation Commission’s first Payette County town hall since 2019, Administrator Mick Thomas explained some of the recently approved changes to oil and gas exploration and extraction rules to a full house at Fruitland City Hall on April 12. He said changes include minimum royalty payments for those integrated into a unit, new rules on how operators may sell company property, and requirements that monthly production, gathering facility data, gas processing plant data, monthly transportation and storage and monthly end purchaser data be reported on forms prescribed by the Idaho Department of Lands.

Prior to fielding questions from attendees, Thomas explained the integration process like this: 



Load comments