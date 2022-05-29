PAYETTE — If patience is a virtue, the Payette High School class of 2022 proved very virtuous as their commencement ceremony at Killebrew Field got off to a late start due to technical difficulties. Once those were sorted out, some 87 graduates made their way across the field to the approval of friends and family who awaited them.
This being Superintendent Robin Gilbert’s last graduating class before her June 30 departure, she observed a high success rate among them including many career technical education certificates. She offers the class these words of advice, before she heads off to Northwest Nazarene University to train future education leaders:
“Make the world what you want it to be,” said Gilbert. “They’re prepared to go and succeed and become what they want to be. Don’t give up on your dreams.”
Several members of the Payette School District Board of Trustees had feedback for graduates, as well:
“I’m excited to see what they all achieve in themselves and in their lives, and hope that they return to Payette sort of like what we did here and help make our community a better place,” said Board Chairman Andy Kirkendall.
“Keep putting in the hard work,” said Trustee Terrie Cathcart-Shurte. “You can do whatever you want.”
“Dream big. Don’t stop. And come back,” said Trustee Candita Strong.
Class valedictorians were Bentley Burns and Trinity McGinnis.
“Our experience in the Payette School District has challenged us to adapt and be open to new opportunities,” said Burns. “It is this town that taught me how to change.”
“All of us have our own stories and personal challenges that we have been through during our lives, and I’m so happy to see how all of us have overcome these obstacles and grown in our own ways,” said McGinnis. “Going through these times will help us thrive in the future. I mean, isn’t that what high school’s for?”
At each graduation one Payette teacher is selected by students and staff to be honored with an S.J. Millbrook Award and a $1,000 gift, a tradition put in place by the class of 1933 through an eponymous trust set up in Millbrook’s honor at the class’ 50th year reunion in 1983. This year’s honoree was Librarian Angie Spelman.
The featured commencement speaker was outgoing Business Teacher Brad Baumberger. He has been announced as the district’s new superintendent.
“I graduated 43 years ago; What you’re going to do in four years you’re going to do again in the next 40 years. It’s called mental development and understanding,” said Baumberger. Prior to allowing Principal Jacob Williams to hand out diplomas, Baumberger closed his speech with this advice:
“Find mentors you can trust. Make sure your friendships and your relationships are as equally beneficial to you as they are to the other party. If not, get rid of them. Don’t waste any time.”
Following the cap toss, graduates and their supporters were in no hurry to leave the campus, lingering to share hugs before seeing them off to attend their “safe and sober” graduation party which was held at McCain Middle School following the ceremony.
