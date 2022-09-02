Delta Dental brings ‘Grins on the Go’ to Fruitland Middle School

A child undergoes a dental exam in this undated photo. Fruitland Middle School will offer its students a free dental sealant and fluoride varnish clinic the week of Sept. 13, through Delta Dental of Idaho’s “Grins on the Go” program.
FRUITLAND — Parents seeking help with keeping their middle school children’s teeth in good condition are being offered such in the form of Delta Dental of Idaho’s “Grins on the Go” clinic. Taking place on school sites, these are part of Delta’s community outreach efforts, according to a news release obtained by the newspaper on Tuesday.
Students will be able to receive free dental sealants and fluoride varnish for their teeth, even if they have braces. The clinics begin Sept. 13 and will run up to five days during school hours, according to Angela Powers, Community Outreach Program Coordinator for Delta.
“We hope to run the clinic for 5 school days but the amount of days we spend there will depend on how many permission forms requesting services we receive,” wrote Powers.
“This program, while not new to Fruitland, is finally back in schools due to the shutdown of Covid,” wrote Vice Principal Maureen Seidel in an email Wednesday. “During our 22-23 school year registration, we saw a high number of students sign up for the free sealants. It was helpful to have representatives from Delta Dental at a table during registration to explain to parents what the services were and how their children could receive them absolutely free of charge.”
Seidel also acknowledged the impact of inflation on families within the Fruitland School District.
“It’s no secret costs have increased with everything from food to gas. Families simply can’t afford dental insurance. By having this free service provided during the school day on campus, we are able to not only keep our students in school, but we can hopefully help them feel more confident about their smiles because their teeth are healthy!”
She adds that bringing the clinic to school helps minimize time spent out of the classroom for dental purposes.
“Our teachers appreciate the fact that students don’t have to leave school to get such a simple procedure done. Less time out of class means more time for learning!”
The clinic is free to students and will not bill Medicaid or private insurance, but participants must be enrolled at Fruitland Middle with a signed health history and permission form filed ahead of time. Such forms are available on campus.
The program is paid for through Delta’s nonprofit work “to help prevent cavities for Idaho’s children,” according to a news release obtained by the newspaper Wednesday. it advises parents whose children have existing sealants to ensure such are in good shape ahead of any needed repairs.
According to the release, the process is painless and participants will receive a free toothbrush, timer and other “fun items.”
To obtain permission forms and other information, phone Fruitland Middle at (208) 452-3350. Delta’s community outreach program can be reached at CommunityOutreach@deltadentalid.com or (866) 894-3563.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.