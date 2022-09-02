Delta Dental brings ‘Grins on the Go’ to Fruitland Middle School

A child undergoes a dental exam in this undated photo. Fruitland Middle School will offer its students a free dental sealant and fluoride varnish clinic the week of Sept. 13, through Delta Dental of Idaho’s “Grins on the Go” program.

FRUITLAND — Parents seeking help with keeping their middle school children’s teeth in good condition are being offered such in the form of Delta Dental of Idaho’s “Grins on the Go” clinic. Taking place on school sites, these are part of Delta’s community outreach efforts, according to a news release obtained by the newspaper on Tuesday.

Students will be able to receive free dental sealants and fluoride varnish for their teeth, even if they have braces. The clinics begin Sept. 13 and will run up to five days during school hours, according to Angela Powers, Community Outreach Program Coordinator for Delta. 



