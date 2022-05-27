Saturday Finale
Boomerang Festival Underway
PAYETTE — A week-long Boomerang Blossom Festival got underway Sunday evening in Payette with an old-fashioned ice cream social in Harris-Kiwanis Park. The event will continue this week with a wide variety of entertainment.
Thursday evening is “pal night” at Inland Empire Carnival in Kiwanis Park with reduced rates.
On Friday evening, the queen’s ball, a semiformal dance, will be held at the Payette Dome. The grand march will be at 9 p.m. Tickets are available in advance or at the door.
Miss Payette County, Lori Hopper, of Fruitland, will reign and her court will include contestants for this year’s title. Earlier Friday, at 7 p,.m. at the junior high school athlete field, the Jaycees will hold a children’s pig scramble.
Parade Saturday
Saturday is the “big day” with a reception for dignitaries and the queen’s court at the city services center at 10 a.m. The Bicentennial parade is at noon followed by the Jaycee barbecue in Central Park.
Idaho’s U.S. Sen. James McClure, who will be parade marshal, will deliver a patriotic speech following the barbecue.
Arts and Crafts display space will be available in Central Park at the corner of Center Ave. and 10th Street Saturday afternoon with anyone welcome to show items, either for display or for sale, Barbecue Chairman Fred Tillman reports. They can contact him at Mountain Bell.
Also following the barbecue, the county recreation department will sponsor foot races, sack races and others for youngsters in age groups 5-6, 7-8 and 9-10. Tickets for the carnival rides will be given in prizes.
Youngsters with decorated bicycles, costumes, pets, etc. are welcome in the parade.
The Payette County Senior Citizen center is downtown Payette will be holding open house and an antique show all day Saturday. Refreshments will be served from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. The new Payette County museum building, across from Central Park, will be open for public inspection from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday.
The finale is a free fireworks display at dusk Saturday evening.
——————————————
Ice Cream Social Proves Popular
PAYETTE — Approximately 350 persons participated in the old fashioned ice cream social at Kiwanis Park Sunday evening in the kickoff of the week-long Boomerang Bicentennial celebration.
Sponsored by the Payette Ministerial association, it featured gospel music by an orchestra composed of members from participating churches.
The United Methodist church men presented vocal numbers, accompanied by Rosalle Roehr. Members were J. Sherwin Wilson, Bob Kniefel, Bill McFarland, Ralph Crawford, Prescott Wilkie, Herb Wilson and Ralph Lawrence.
Rev. Weber McGarrah and his daughter-in-law, Gerri McGarrah, presented a number for the Nazarene church and Judy White was a soloist from the First Baptist church.
“Hymns of Praise” was presented by Ray Coates, Terry Terrall, Bill Putman and Scott Piercy. Specials from the Assembly of God church included numbers by Don Barbour and Melody Benson and another by Debbie and Mary Jean Benson.
