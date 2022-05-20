Commencement speaker Larry Kelley told Payette High School’s 102 graduating seniors May 17 that he wanted them to do three things.
First, he said, he hoped the students would get the attention of their superiors in life through positive means — by achievement.
He also told them not to sit back and let time pass.
“Get involved in as many activities as possible. Some of these students were involved in so many things I didn’t know how they had time to sleep,” he told the audience packed into the high school gym, “but they will look back as they go down the road and will remember the great experiences they had in high school.
“So when you leave school, get involved where-ever you live,” he told them, “and you will lead a far more wholesome life.”
Kelley said 95 percent of the students will be married in the next 10 years and statistics indicate that half of them will have been divorced by the time they meet for their 10-year class reunion.
Marriage, he said, is “one of the hardest jobs you will ever face if you’re going to make a go of it, so give-in a little and forgive a lot. Work at it. Down the road, this (marriage) will be considered one of your greatest successes in life.”
Most of Kelley talk was lighter, like the story of two girls he caught cheating in his biology class.
He said he was roaming around the room while the students were taking a test when he noticed some marks on one girl’s chest. He said he walked over to take a closer look and he noticed the marks were little letters. When he spoke with her and an accomplice after class, one girl said “she didn’t do very good anyway because she ran out of chest to write on.”
He told the graduates that many of them are having a big sigh of relief, “but I’m also sure there are many parents out there who are having a bigger sigh of relief.”
And parents, he said, “believe it or not, I hadn’t lost a hair on my head until this class became sophomores.”
Schools superintendent Dick Dillon said he asked the seniors at the beginning of the school year to lead the Payette School District in a successful learning environment.
And they did, he said.
We asked them to strive for good grades and responsibility in the classroom.
“Most of them did,” he said, sounding almost surprised.
“We asked them to participate actively and not to be embarrassed to show enthusiasm and emotion.
“Most of them did. As they were proud to be (Payette) Pirates, we were proud of the class of ’87.”
Accomplishments this year included a feature story on the school’s football homecoming victory on ABC’s Paul Harvey News and Comment, state consolation champions in girls basketball, Pacific Coast marching band champions, Payette Drill-a-rama champions, Intermountain cheerleader champions, Payette County wrestling champions, and second place finishes for the tennis team at district and for the school’s swing choir at Treasure Valley Community College.
Yes, said Dillon, “The Class of ’87 has class.”
