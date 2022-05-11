Purchase Access

A mammoth parade featuring some 50 attractions and activities ranging from boat races, carnival, fireworks to a barbecue and band concert are expected to lure 20,000 people here Saturday as Payette once again rolls out the red carpet.

The occasion is the 44th renewal of a grand old custom, the Blossom Festival, biggest annual attraction of this southwestern Idaho community.

The sponsoring Jaycees went over final plans Monday night and general chairman Bob Cushman and his large staff of workers report that details are being wrapped up on schedule.

The parade starts at 12 noon in downtown Payette (See separate story for attractions and route). Idaho’s Governor Don Samuelson is honorary parade marshal.

Queen of the festival is pretty Paula Johnson, a PHS senior and princesses Donna Judy of Fruitland and Gayle Weymouth of New Plymouth complete the lovely court.

Also adding beauty to the festivities will be Sandra Bennett, Miss TVCC.

Willy Joe and his monkey and dog, along with Smokey the Bear and many other attractions add to the usual list of bands, floats, riding clubs that comprise the parade.

Barbecue

The barbecue starts at 1 p.m., at Kiwanis park and “good Idaho beef” will be served until 6:30 p.m. Buttons are on sale at Payette stores.

Inland Empire Shows will park a gala carnival at Kiwanis park Thursday through Saturday, offering more rides and attractions than usual. Thursday night is Pal Night and tickets can also be obtained from local merchants. Kids can combine with a buddy to get a free ride with one paid ticket and a Pal ducat.

At dusk Saturday night, capping the Blossom Festival activities, will be a big fireworks display shot from a Clay Peak location.

All in all, Blossom Festival day shapes up again as the grandest of all and people from near and far are expected to enjoy the fun in Payette.

Boat races will begin at 2 p.m., at the Snake River bridge on Sixth street, sponsored by the Snake River Water Sports association.



