PUTTING THE FINISHING TOUCHES on one of about 25 floats to appear in Saturday’s big Payette Blossom Festival parade, is Mrs. Max Pelham. She and other local volunteers have been bust building the floats at the local Armory, as the big event draws near.
PUTTING THE FINISHING TOUCHES on one of about 25 floats to appear in Saturday’s big Payette Blossom Festival parade, is Mrs. Max Pelham. She and other local volunteers have been bust building the floats at the local Armory, as the big event draws near.
A mammoth parade featuring some 50 attractions and activities ranging from boat races, carnival, fireworks to a barbecue and band concert are expected to lure 20,000 people here Saturday as Payette once again rolls out the red carpet.
The occasion is the 44th renewal of a grand old custom, the Blossom Festival, biggest annual attraction of this southwestern Idaho community.
The sponsoring Jaycees went over final plans Monday night and general chairman Bob Cushman and his large staff of workers report that details are being wrapped up on schedule.
The parade starts at 12 noon in downtown Payette (See separate story for attractions and route). Idaho’s Governor Don Samuelson is honorary parade marshal.
Queen of the festival is pretty Paula Johnson, a PHS senior and princesses Donna Judy of Fruitland and Gayle Weymouth of New Plymouth complete the lovely court.
Also adding beauty to the festivities will be Sandra Bennett, Miss TVCC.
Willy Joe and his monkey and dog, along with Smokey the Bear and many other attractions add to the usual list of bands, floats, riding clubs that comprise the parade.
Barbecue
The barbecue starts at 1 p.m., at Kiwanis park and “good Idaho beef” will be served until 6:30 p.m. Buttons are on sale at Payette stores.
Inland Empire Shows will park a gala carnival at Kiwanis park Thursday through Saturday, offering more rides and attractions than usual. Thursday night is Pal Night and tickets can also be obtained from local merchants. Kids can combine with a buddy to get a free ride with one paid ticket and a Pal ducat.
At dusk Saturday night, capping the Blossom Festival activities, will be a big fireworks display shot from a Clay Peak location.
All in all, Blossom Festival day shapes up again as the grandest of all and people from near and far are expected to enjoy the fun in Payette.
Boat races will begin at 2 p.m., at the Snake River bridge on Sixth street, sponsored by the Snake River Water Sports association.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.