Little ‘fighter’ struggles to recover from 45-minute skirmish at Death’s door
Patrick Cornell is smiling now.
And so are doctors and nurses at Boise’s St. Luke’s Medical Center, where Patrick, 6, has been making slow but steady recovery from a 45-minute bout with death that was followed by two weeks in a coma.
He cries when he hurts and he laughs alot. He can say “Momma,” “Daddy” and “no,” and he can recognize people now, says his father, Gene. “He can even hold his head up now and ride in a wheelchair. Boy, he likes that,” his father says.
That is real progress from the vegetative, blank-staring stage the first grader at Payette’s Eastside Primary School went through when he regained consciousness, Gene Cornell said Tuesday.
Patrick underwent surgery May 8 to remove cysts from his lungs, then suffered a heart attack two days later — on Mother’s Day — and had no heartbeat for 45 minutes.
He has improved enough to be transferred this week to the nearby Elks Rehabilitation Center.
At first, he’d stare right through you, then he’d smile a little on the right side of his mouth, said Cornell, who, with his wife, Grace, teased and coaxed the boy to keep trying.
This week there was another breakthrough. He smiled normally.
Sometimes it takes 20 or 30 minutes for Patrick to recognize someone by sight but he almost instantly recognizes the voices of first grade classmates who sent him a tape recording to encourage him to get well.
“Talk about making a kid ‘liven up,’” said Cornell, getting excited. “You can tell he recognizes the voices. He’s catching on more and more who people are. You can tell he’s understanding more.”
one thing he doesn’t understand, though, is why he can’t speak and move his body properly. He has better control of his right-side limbs but remains paralyzed on the left. He does feel pain there, however, which doctors say is a good sign.
“He gets frustrated,” said Cornell. “He lips words but no sounds come out. They (doctors) say he’s a fighter but it could take a year — two years — they just don’t know.
Nor do doctors know the extent of brain damage caused by the 45 minutes Patrick spent between life and death, Cornell said.
“When he was in the coma, we were taking it one minute at a time. Now we’re taking it one day at a time.”
Gene and Grace Cornell will continue to live on the St. Luke’s Medical Center parking lot in a borrowed camp trailer. The Elks Rehabilitation Center is just 2½ blocks away.
“Smiles are on everybody, you can feel the love and caring — it’s all over the place. I think they’re going to be good for Patrick,” he said.
“At least he’s got his legs and a possibility of using them again. You walk through there (the Elks Rehab Center) and see people with no legs and it makes you appreciate what you have,” he said.
Lions benefit booty increases
Two more Payette County businesses have joined the list of merchants who are donating prizes to the Payette Lions Club’s Patrick Cornell Benefit Drawing.
Steiniker’s Furniture has donated a $50 gift certificate and Nichols’ Steak House of Fruitland has donated a $20 gift certificate. They join:
• Home Dairies, which earlier donated two all-you-can-carry shopping sprees of Hone Dairies products at Jerry’s Market in payette,
• Hatch’s Gift Shop in Ontario’s West Park Plaza, which donated a large livingroom picture and frame valued at $45,
• Howard’s Travel Shop of Ontario donated a $100 block of Oregon Lottery Tickets.
Prizes now value about $275.
Money generated in the drawing will be ised to help the Cornells, who are both unemployed, until public assistance income begins.
Lions club president Lenny Elfering estimates it could be 60 to 90 days before the Cornells receive welfare funds and food stamps.
“We can’t begin to touch their medical bills but we can help them out with living expenses,” he said.
Tickets can be purchased two for $1 from any Lions club member.
