ACTIVE DEMAND FOR REAL ESTATE
Numerous Transfers Of Payette County Property Are Recorded
The Number of deeds recorded during the past week indicate a continued demand for Payette county property, both city residences and farm acreages, real estate dealers report prices as exceptionally good and an increasing demand on the part of people from mid-western states.
Transfers Recorded during the past week include the following:
Daniel Davis gave a deed to Lot 8 in Block 14, of Masters addition to the city of Payette.
S. P. Caldwell last week purchased a city lot in North Payette to Ralph Nees.
Guy C. Strong recently purchased all of the E. J. McAlear Holdings on Banks Island.
Dan Butts Purchased approximately nine acres west of Payette from J. L. Arment, and sold a 10 acre tract in the same vicinity to Arment.
W. J. Hughes purchased five city lots in the Payette heights addition to Payette from R. J. Dilley.
Norman Anderson Purchased two Payette city lots from George Alspach
Richard Gardner, a recent arrival in Payette from Nebraska, closed a deal this week whereby he became the owner of the residential property of Clara Holmes located on First Avenue south.
The S. J. Kenepp residence on North 8th street last week was sold to Mrs. Mary Seward.
PAYETTE NEARS CHAMPIONSHIP
Legion Junior Baseball Team Adds Two More Wins Over The Week
Adding two more wins to their schedule, the Payette American Legion junior baseball team stands to take the league championship unless something out of the ordinary intervenes. The only way that Payette may lose out on this honor is for Meridian and Nampa both to beat the local team, which then would throw them into a tie. This is considered as practically impossible by local baseball dopesters as the local team has not taken a defeat as yet during the series.
Friday the local boys defeated Nampa on the Payette diamond by a score of 1 to 0. Nampa played in hard luck throughout Friday evening’s game a slight turn of which might have given them the score. The game’s lone run was made in the last half of the sixth inning when that honor went to Gene Rose. Payette’s outfielders covered the ground well to make seven put outs, a third of the total for the entire team. Hall and Ackerman, of Payette, each got a clean hit and were the only batters on either side to connect safely. Each Team Marked up one error.
Payette took Boise to a real cleaning on Monday evening of this week when they defeated that team by a score of 9 to 0 in a fast game played in the Capitol City. In this game Payette made four hits and a clean record insofar as errors were concerned. Kelfer, Payette pitcher, made a score of no passes and had excellent support from every qarter. Scores were made by C. Masingill, 1; Keele, 1; Dibble, 2; Fritts, 2; Ackerman, 1 and Kelfer, 1.
A game which will attract a big crowd will be staged on the local diamond. On Friday evening of this week when the Payette Lads will cross bats with Meridan, the game to start at 6:30 p. m.
REGISTRATION FOR GAS CARDS
“A” And “D” Gasoline Ration Coupon Books Expire On July 21st
The Payette county gas ration board this week announces that registrations will start soon for the new ration books. The board will send the new ration form, which must be completed by the motorists to centrally located filling stations and other convenient public places for distribution not later than June 22.
The applicant will make out the registration forms and mail them immediately to the ration board.
The application form will be much of the same order as the one filled out previously and will include the tire inspection report and particular stress is laid on the requirement that the name and address be included in the space required in the lower left hand corner.
The tire inspection record must show that at least one tire inspection has been made.
Truck owners are urged to mall certificates of war necessity to the local board prior to July 1st so that gasoline for the third quarter may be mailed to them.
Further Particulars relative to the registration. Should be announced by the local rationing board in next week’s independent enterprise.
