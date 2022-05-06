The Rev. Fr. Nicholas Walsh of the Holy Family Catholic church will deliver the principal address at the Payette high school senior Baccalaureate services in the high school auditorium May 23, Jim Fetter, senior class president, announced today.
It is the third consecutive year that Father Walsh has been chosen by the students for the event.
54 seniors are expected to receive diplomas at the commencement exercises May 26 at the high school, Principal Leo Palumbo reported this week. Gerald Wallace of the Boise school system has been scheduled as the main graduation speaker.
Another graduation event, senior night, is being planned to round out the list of affairs honoring the graduating students, Palumbo said.
Graduates Listed
The list of graduates includes Melvin Amburn, Terry Anderson, Sally Ann Baker, Carol Ball, Byrne Bashaw, Beverly Clopton, Dick Collingwood, Nita Daniel. Clark Davis, Daryl Dixon, Geneva Dewey and Arnold Ellis.
JoAnn Evans, Jim Fetter, Joanne Gamble, Kenneth Gissel, Allan Grace, Charlene Green. Jim Griffits, Alan Hale, Bill Hawley,, Jack Haymes, Harold Hilliard, Shirleyanne Hunt (valedictorian), Willona Ivacek, Clarence Keller, Dixie Kidd, Harmon Killebrew, DeReva King, Thirl Lilly and Roberta Looper.
Opal Marsh, Keith Matthews, Jerry Matsen, Christine McPile ( valedictorian), Norma Nelson (salutatorian), Kay Obray, Janice Obray, Jo Ann Ortega, Vance Penton, Shirley Rasmussen, Elaine ROberts, Jo Ellem Robinson, James Shearer, Wanda Shepler, Lorain Schappert, Dale Sloat, Lee Townsend, Charles Vaughn, Bob Watts, Monya Watts, Bob Williams, Betty Wyman and Virgil Young.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.