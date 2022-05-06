Purchase Access

The Rev. Fr. Nicholas Walsh of the Holy Family Catholic church will deliver the principal address at the Payette high school senior Baccalaureate services in the high school auditorium May 23, Jim Fetter, senior class president, announced today.

It is the third consecutive year that Father Walsh has been chosen by the students for the event.

54 seniors are expected to receive diplomas at the commencement exercises May 26 at the high school, Principal Leo Palumbo reported this week. Gerald Wallace of the Boise school system has been scheduled as the main graduation speaker.

Another graduation event, senior night, is being planned to round out the list of affairs honoring the graduating students, Palumbo said.

Graduates Listed

The list of graduates includes Melvin Amburn, Terry Anderson, Sally Ann Baker, Carol Ball, Byrne Bashaw, Beverly Clopton, Dick Collingwood, Nita Daniel. Clark Davis, Daryl Dixon, Geneva Dewey and Arnold Ellis.

JoAnn Evans, Jim Fetter, Joanne Gamble, Kenneth Gissel, Allan Grace, Charlene Green. Jim Griffits, Alan Hale, Bill Hawley,, Jack Haymes, Harold Hilliard, Shirleyanne Hunt (valedictorian), Willona Ivacek, Clarence Keller, Dixie Kidd, Harmon Killebrew, DeReva King, Thirl Lilly and Roberta Looper.

Opal Marsh, Keith Matthews, Jerry Matsen, Christine McPile ( valedictorian), Norma Nelson (salutatorian), Kay Obray, Janice Obray, Jo Ann Ortega, Vance Penton, Shirley Rasmussen, Elaine ROberts, Jo Ellem Robinson, James Shearer, Wanda Shepler, Lorain Schappert, Dale Sloat, Lee Townsend, Charles Vaughn, Bob Watts, Monya Watts, Bob Williams, Betty Wyman and Virgil Young.



