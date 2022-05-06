Police Chief Cecil Fetter Monday evening announced his resignation as the city’s head law enforcement officer in a move which took some members of the Payette city council completely by surprise.
In a letter of resignation read to the council, Fetter asked to be relieved June 1. He stated later that he has no definite plans for future employment., The action ends six years of local police work for the officier and more than three years duty as chief.
The matter was referred to the council’s police committee for further study although there were no organized plans announced at the council meeting to force Fetter to change his decision.
The letter submitted by Fetter read as follows:
“Due to the fact there appears to be a lot of controversy over the handling of the Police Department, I wish at this time to render my resignation.
Public Served
“I have always tried to serve the public to the best of my ability and to keep dishonesty out of the Police Department. I have enjoyed my six years with the City, and it has been a pleasure to work for you. I wish my resignation to become effective June 1, 1954.:
He revealed no other reason for taking the action. Fetter, in response to question, stated that his decision had no connection with a damage suit filed against him recently by an ex-policeman.
Art Kinney, police committe chairman, was present for the meeting and has been unavailable this week for comment. There have been no public suggestions for a successor.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.