Village Post Office
Contract Let
The contract for reconstruction of Fruitland’s new post office has been let, Senator Frank Church informed the I-E in a telegram.
The Terry L. Phillips firm of Post Falls, Idaho, will build the postal facility, to be completed in December. Estimated cost of construction is $13,000.
The new post office will be located at Third and Iowa streets, Fruitland and the lease will run for ten years with four options of five years each, at an annual rental of $3,300.
Manser Gets
Police Car Bid
Manser, Inc., was awarded a bid for a new city police car at Monday’s city council session. The council accepted a bid of $1,119, with trade included. Manser said delivery could be expected in about six weeks.
The council heard a request from the Jaycees to sell fireworks and after a lengthy discussion, the city fathers decided to repeal an ordinance enacted in 1930, prohobiting fireworks sale. This would allow anyone to sell pyrotechnics and the Jaycees plan a sale sometime before July 4.
These are “safe and sane” fireworks and do not include firecrackers, rockets and other explosive types.
A group of citizens appeared and requested council action on a 16th street bypass matter. Gravel has been used as fill in the spaces between curbing and lawns and the people want dirt used. The council is checking with highway people on the matter.
The council passed a motion authorizing Mayor Leonard Josephson, Clerk Donna Williams and Supt. Del Wolfe to attend the upcoming Idaho Falls as voting delegates.
A special session was held Tuesday afternoon with city employes, discussing the state retirement program.
The council granted approval to Gene Nelson to construct a hangar at the airport, pending approval by the Payette Municipal Development Corporation.
The final reading on the dog license ordinance which amended the fee and duration of the license was read. Under the new law all dogs will be licensed each year for $3 for one year, beginning January 1, 1968.
Show Goes On
Despite Fire
Payette volunteer firemen answered a call to the Pay-Ont Drive In Theatre at Gay Way junction at 4:05 a.m., Thursday morning where a fire was burning in the ticket office.
Lowell Coffey, fire chief, reported that the fire was apparently caused by electric wiring. Ge said that the fire had burned a hole into the roof before the firemen were able to contain it.
Damage was confined chiefly to the ceiling and roof and the outside of the ticket office, plus considerable damage to the marquee above it, Mrs. Don Baines, wife of the manager, reported. She said the business will not be interrupted by the fire, with shows scheduled each night.
