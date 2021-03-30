Daughters’ service project reaches milestone

PAYETTE — On March 21, 2020, the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution launched its “Service to America from home” service project to confront the challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. On March 17, the organization announced in a news release that the project had surpassed 1 million handmade face masks and other personal protective equipment items donated nationwide to essential workers.
In an email to the newspaper on Friday, Betty Bercik, Regent for the Applegate Idaho Trail Chapter of the Daughters, confirmed that members of her chapter took it upon themselves to chip in to the project.
“Several members made and donated homemade masks,” wrote Bercik. “One member made 60 masks that were donated to a Health Center. Another member made and donated 55 masks to Four Rivers Cultural Center.”
Bercik said many masks were added to “quarantine boxes” which made their way to families who were staying home amid the pandemic.
“This was a joint effort through the cultural center and the Malheur County Health Department,” Bercik added. “Members donated the mask materials and their time to this initiative.”
Bercik added that this project is part of her organization’s effort to secure the country’s future and serve its communities in trying times.
“We volunteer and work in our surrounding communities in ‘Service to America,’ to meet the current needs and challenges that we face today,” she said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.