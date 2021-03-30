Daughters’ service project reaches milestone

A member of the Daughters of the American Revolution sews masks for donation to essential workers in this undated photo. The organization announced on March 17 that it had surpassed 1 million masks donated, along with donations of other personal protective equipment items.

 Photo courtesy of Daughters of the American Revolution

PAYETTE — On March 21, 2020, the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution launched its “Service to America from home” service project to confront the challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. On March 17, the organization announced in a news release that the project had surpassed 1 million handmade face masks and other personal protective equipment items donated nationwide to essential workers.

In an email to the newspaper on Friday, Betty Bercik, Regent for the Applegate Idaho Trail Chapter of the Daughters, confirmed that members of her chapter took it upon themselves to chip in to the project.

“Several members made and donated homemade masks,” wrote Bercik. “One member made 60 masks that were donated to a Health Center. Another member made and donated 55 masks to Four Rivers Cultural Center.”

Bercik said many masks were added to “quarantine boxes” which made their way to families who were staying home amid the pandemic.

“This was a joint effort through the cultural center and the Malheur County Health Department,” Bercik added. “Members donated the mask materials and their time to this initiative.”

Bercik added that this project is part of her organization’s effort to secure the country’s future and serve its communities in trying times.

“We volunteer and work in our surrounding communities in ‘Service to America,’  to meet the current needs and challenges that we face today,” she said.

