FRUITLAND — As staff members at St. Luke’s Cancer Institute continue to work toward meeting the needs of patients, leaders at D.L. Evans Bank’s Fruitland branch are showing their support for the institute’s mission. During a special ceremony Friday morning, these leaders presented staff members at the St. Luke’s Respite House with a check for $17,000.

In a May 23 news release obtained by the newspaper on Friday, D.L. Evans’ CEO John V. Evans III stated, “As community bankers in Idaho and Utah, we are always looking for ways to give back to our communities. We believe contributing to non-profit organizations that provide needed services to the members of our communities is a great way to give back to our communities.  We are thrilled about this program and the amount we can contribute, in partnership with the Federal Home Loan Bank.”



Corey Evan is a reporter with the Independent-Enterprise. He can be reached at (541) 823-4822 or coreye@argusobserver.com.

Tags

Load comments