Photo by Corey Evan | Independent-Enterprise
FRUITLAND — As staff members at St. Luke’s Cancer Institute continue to work toward meeting the needs of patients, leaders at D.L. Evans Bank’s Fruitland branch are showing their support for the institute’s mission. During a special ceremony Friday morning, these leaders presented staff members at the St. Luke’s Respite House with a check for $17,000.
In a May 23 news release obtained by the newspaper on Friday, D.L. Evans’ CEO John V. Evans III stated, “As community bankers in Idaho and Utah, we are always looking for ways to give back to our communities. We believe contributing to non-profit organizations that provide needed services to the members of our communities is a great way to give back to our communities. We are thrilled about this program and the amount we can contribute, in partnership with the Federal Home Loan Bank.”
According to the release, D.L. Evans is participating in the Federal Home Loan Bank’s matching grant program, which matches up to $3 for every $1 donated.
“This grant program is well-aligned with the bank’s mission to strengthen communities,” it reads.
In an interview with the newspaper shortly after the check presentation, Sara Bolander, a radiation oncologist for St. Luke’s, said the grant helps St. Lukes provide “patient scholarships,” to help cancer patients with the cost of cancer care.
“We can help with housing patients during long stays, they come daily for radiation … and we give them a home away from home, so they can focus on their treatment; They can stay in the [respite] house or in the RV site. We can use it to buiild the facility, sponsor people in the facility, improve it and sometimes we use patient assistance funds to help them with gas, keeping the lights on [and heating their home,” she said.
According to Bolander, one of the latest additions being made to the respite house is the winterization of parking spaces provided to families staying in recreational vehicles. Such will provide these families access to hot water during the winter.
“We’ve never had RV sites that were open with water during the winter. So this is going to expand our options tremendously; Our patients with pets usually stay in their RV, and pets are like your kids. Being away from your pet sometimes during illness is especially hard. If we can continue to run the RV spots during the winter, it will be a really nice improvement.”
Bolander said she would like to see the respite house’s capacity doubled from four bedrooms to eight, to be able to accommodate more families. Eight rooms were in the original plans, she noted.
“It took a long time to raise $1 million in the community, but we did it. But costs had increased, so we went to a four-room footprint instead of an eight, but we have room to expand.”
According to Bolander, a previous cancer patient who stayed in the respite house reached out to D.L. Evans to request the donation to be made.
“He came a long way, got to stay here for a long treatment and said, ‘Being able to come and stay in the respite house was like getting a prescription for hope.’ That turned into comfort, and he said it felt like home and it allowed him to just focus on his treatment … We realize that’s something we can [offer] every day now.”
The respite house provides overnight accommodation to cancer patients and their families who are traveling from surrounding areas to receive care through St. Luke’s Cancer Institute. It was dedicated in September 2019.
Other organizations in southwest Idaho to which D.L. Evans is donating shares of $600,000 in 2023 include NeighborWorks Boise -Treasure Valley, the St. Alphonsus Foundation - Treasure Valley, the Community One Foundation - Treasure Valley and Destination Caldwell.
