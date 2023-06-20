Credit union pays it forward before opening

The Fruitland branch of Idaho Central Credit Union is pictured on June 14. The branch opened its doors on June 13, with staff celebrating with an all-terrain vehicle giveaway and a ribbon cutting to be held in July.

 Photo by Corey Evan | Independent-Enterprise

FRUITLAND — Building a business often means helping build up those around you in the process. Idaho Central Credit Union employees demonstrated this in Ontario on June 7, by paying for 10 local youth to enter the Dinosaurs in Motion exhibit for free ahead of opening the doors of its new Fruitland branch to the public on June 13.

In an email to the newspaper on Friday, Laura Smith, director of public relations for the credit union, said the new branch brings services to existing members living in the Western Treasure Valley, in addition to welcoming new members.



Tags

Load comments