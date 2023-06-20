Credit union pays it forward before opening

The Fruitland branch of Idaho Central Credit Union is pictured on June 14. The branch opened its doors on June 13, with staff celebrating with an all-terrain vehicle giveaway and a ribbon cutting to be held in July.
FRUITLAND — Building a business often means helping build up those around you in the process. Idaho Central Credit Union employees demonstrated this in Ontario on June 7, by paying for 10 local youth to enter the Dinosaurs in Motion exhibit for free ahead of opening the doors of its new Fruitland branch to the public on June 13.
In an email to the newspaper on Friday, Laura Smith, director of public relations for the credit union, said the new branch brings services to existing members living in the Western Treasure Valley, in addition to welcoming new members.
“We look for new locations that are convenient for members,” she wrote. “We have many members in this area, so we decided that it was the right time to open a new branch here.”
In fact, Smith said it was local members who requested the credit union branch out to the Western Treasure Valley with this, the credit union’s westernmost branch, according to a news release on June 13. She added that the visit to the cultural center plays into the credit union’s random acts of kindness, in which employees frequently perform charitable acts on its behalf.
“We’re excited that the new branch is open to serve them.”
A ribbon cutting is set to take place in July, though a firm date was not available before press time. Until then, the Fruitland branch is offering the chance to win a 2023 Polaris all-terrain vehicle as part of its grand opening, with entries due July 31.
The new branch is at 815 N.W. 11th St., Fruitland. For more information, phone (208) 846-7000 or visit https://bit.ly/3N9U2u5.
