Craig Jensen’s mayoral campaign kicks off

PAYETTE — As reported by the newspaper on July 16, Payette City Councilor Craig Jensen has thrown his hat into the ring to run for tmayor. During a campaign launch event at the Payette Senior Center Thursday evening, Payette residents got the chance to find out what he’s all about.
“I want you guys to know what I’m going to be working on,” said Jensen.
Noteworthy is that staff at the senior center celebrated Jensen’s 70th birthday during the event.
Jensen shared his campaign platform with attendees during this event, both on stage and in printed materials. He told those present that the goals presented were not an exhaustive list, as he has more goals than would fit on information leaflets.
Following is a sample of goals shared during this meeting.
Short-term goals
• Construct a master plan for downtown revitalization: As reported by the newspaper, city officials have worked since the 1980s to develop and implement plans to refresh downtown Payette. Jensen told attendees how he aims to follow through on those plans.
“I know that everybody sitting here has heard for years about downtown renovation … and nothing has gotten done,” said Jensen. “We’ve had a lot of splitter groups, their heart’s in the right place, they’re going a whole bunch of different directions and because it’s not coordinated nothing’s getting done.”
Jensen said he is working with fellow City Councilor Ray Wickersham to unify plans for downtown. He added that he wants to see a ‘steering’ committee with city officials and residents to come up with a unified plan, and take advantage of anticipated federal infrastructure money through the American Recovery Plan Act to enable the project.
• Analyze critical infrastructure: Jensen talked about his plans to keep water and sewer infrastructure projects in more constant rotation. This stems from the water and wastewater departments’ use of camera equipment to see how much wear was in areas of the system where crews could not enter, as previously reported by the newspaper.
“What did we find out? We were in worse shape than we thought we were,” said Jensen. “Having said that, we can take care of these problems now before the pipe bursts and causes extremely more damage.”
He also named the River Street project as an example of why the city needs to reevaluate how it funds this and other such projects. As far as specific details on how he aims to fund infrastructure goals, Jensen told the newspaper that those were still a work in progress.
• Analyze all city ordinances: Jensen said he aims to work with city officials to address redundancies in Payette Municipal Code from top to bottom.
“We have been doing that for the nine years I have been on city council on a piecemeal status (whenever one comes up that didn’t fit the current needs of the citizens) but that by its nature is reactive instead of proactive,” wrote Jensen. “We as a council decided in our new strategic plan to review all of them, and as you can imagine there are a lot of them, and get rid of the ones that don’t apply anymore and start enforcing all the ones we keep. We need to make sure we are fair across the board to all of the citizens. What you can and cannot do in the city applies to everyone.”
• Simplifying citizen project approvals: In his leaflets, Jensen wrote that he aims to make the approval process for approving citizens’ projects more efficient.
• Saving taxpayer dollars: In his leaflets, Jensen also noted that he aims to encourage city employees to take advantage of the city’s S.T.O.P. (Saving Tax Payers of Payette) program to identify ways to prevent cost overruns. Employees would be rewarded for such savings as a result.
Long-term goals
Jensen shared details about his long-term goals in an email to the newspaper Saturday.
• Seeking grants: In his leaflet, Jensen said he plans to have each department continue efforts to find grants to fund city projects. He expressed that he is open to hiring a grant writer should one become necessary to “improve, expand and afford new and existing amenities for our citizens and visitors.”
• Bring a motel to Payette: Ever since the Bancroft Hotel burned down in 1979, city officials have struggled to bring lodging back to the city, as previously reported by the newspaper. While there is the Payette Motel on the Highway 95 Business Loop, Jensen said the need for additional properties is there as well.
“We will get back to the company that was interested before and maybe downsize the footprint of the motel. Instead of a 65 room motel from the get-go we could look to erect a 35 to 40 room motel to start with with room to expand later as the need arises,” wrote Jensen. “The main thing is to get the process going because the need for a motel is still there. In regards to the Payette Motel, I don’t know how they rent their rooms out but we need a lot more motel rooms for a town this size.”
Jensen noted that there are three motels in Weiser.
• Town hall meetings: While Jensen doesn’t like calling meetings just to keep city officials busy, he said he wants to hold town hall meetings to give residents more chances to give feedback about city issues.
“The topics will be determined by the mayor and the city council and should be ones that affect the majority of the citizens of Payette. For example the meeting that we had about the congestion on the 95 corridor is a perfect example. Almost all of us that drive or ride in a car know how difficult it is to cross [Highway] 95 and how long it takes to get through this area going north and south,” wrote Jensen. “The thing I like about town halls is you get great input from the public. I have been a city councilor long enough to realize we don’t have all the answers. We need the citizens input to get it right sometimes.”
Election Day is Nov. 2.
