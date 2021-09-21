County’s COVID-19 cases continue climb

PAYETTE COUNTY — COVID-19 cases across Payette County and Southwestern Idaho continue to increase, as reported by the county’s Emergency Manager Adam Gonzalez to the Payette County Board of Commissioners during its regular meeting Monday. Gonzalez participated in the meeting through telephonic means.
“Across the whole health district has been continual increase [in COVID-19 cases] over the last couple of weeks,” said Gonzalez. “We’ve seen over the last week, a similar increase to what we’ve seen over the last few weeks; just under 100 new cases with two new cases with two new deaths here in Payette County.”
Following are examples of the latest data provided to Gonzalez by the Payette County Emergency Coordination Center, in an executive briefing dated Sept. 20.
• There have been 2,495 confirmed cases, 803 probable cases and 45 deaths in Payette County.
• The county’s test positivity rate has reached 22.75%, up from 15.75% the week prior.
• The daily incidence rate is 6.83 per 10,000 people, previously it was 5.84.
According to the report, all emergency departments are still taking patients, but it is becoming more common for emergency patients to be boarded in the department statewide. It also notes that Payette County Paramedics has seen an increase in requests for transportation of COVID-19 patients to help level out hospital loads.
“They are considering adding another ambulance to help level patients. FEMA’s Public Assistance would only cover the transport of COVID-19 patients,” it reads, in part.. “Emergency Management is trying to help find funding sources to help the Paramedics pay for the transport of nine COVID-19 patients that are being moved to help open beds for hospitals.”
It also notes that the paramedics are working on finding additional staff members “with difficulty,” but presently are not experiencing any COVID-19 outbreaks.
According to Sheriff Andy Creech, who was present for the meeting, the Payette County Jail has one inmate under quarantine.
“He’ll be off quarantine this week. No new other cases,” said Creech. “We’re still having our jail staff wear masks back in the back … We’ve limited movement of inmates from work releases and stuff like that, to try to help keep from introducing new things back to our population.”
The report also notes additional cases, reported since July, at two long-term care facilities: Payette Healthcare of Cascadia (36 cases, 27 previously) and Edgewood Spring Creek - Fruitland (33, previously 31). No new deaths have been reported in these facilities.
The Emergency Coordination Center has requested assistance through the commissioners to find additional funding for paramedic transports, in addition to what the federal government will cover.
“We’ve been working with the Idaho Office of Emergency Management to see how they could fund adding another ambulance, so they can help level patients out of our area, so that beds remain available for Payette County residents,” said Gonzalez. “We’ll keep eating that [cost], but it’s not looking promising, in that regard.”
No cost estimate for transporting patients was available before press time.
Idaho remains in stage four of Gov. Brad Little’s “Stay Healthy” order. The Idaho Department of Health & Welfare activated Crisis Standards of Care statewide on Sept. 16.
