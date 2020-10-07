County hires new lead prosecutor in-house

PAYETTE — While Payette County officials looked relatively far and wide to find a successor to outgoing Prosecuting Attorney Ross Pittman, it turns out they found the right man for the job in their own backyard. After conducting interviews with three candidates for the position during its Monday, Oct. 5 Payette County Commissioners meeting, officials chose Deputy Prosecutor Mike Duke to take on the role.
Interviews were open for the public to listen to. Following are samples of remarks made by each candidate.
First to be interviewed was Joshua Haws, a deputy prosecutor for Ada County. Haws studied Law at the University of Idaho
He said ethical candor topped his list of qualifications for the role.
“Prosecuting is a … skill that is a combination of not only the nuts and bolts of how to present evidence and to advocate, but it’s also a skill in which a person can develop good judgment in what’s right, what’s fair, what’s reasonable and what can do justice.”
Haws criticized efforts to reduce jail populations, noting that he found only up to 10% of inmates to be paroled were considered adequately prepared.
In looking at this role, Haws said he also was looking for a better environment for his family.
“The politics and demographics in Ada County changed significantly,” Haws noted. “I don’t see it continuing to be such a wholesome environment in which to raise children and practice [law]… as far as the speed of life, this suits me much better.”
However, Haws noted that his youngest son, a junior at Kuna High School, wasn’t exactly keen on making such a move.
“I [asked him], ‘If you put it on a scale of zero to 100, zero being I’m ready let’s go and 100 being, I’ll never forgive you, I’ll hate you forever for doing this to me,’ he put it at 85.”
Ryan Hunter, who is a deputy prosecutor in Payette County along with Duke, was second to be interviewed. Like Haws, Hunter studied Law at the University of Idaho.
“When [Pittman] first hired me for this position, the one thing I told myself from day one was I would work every day to reward his trust in me, and I would make that same point here.”
Regarding office dynamics, Hunter said he liked how flexible the prosecutor’s office is and how employees strive to help each other. He said he planned to keep it that way.
“I’ve had positions where I’ve been micromanaged, and it’s oppressive, it’s difficult, and it doesn’t promote any work-life balance. It makes people hate going to work,” said Hunter, who said he would promote working smarter.
Hunter is originally from Pocatello.
• Duke went third. He recalled that he first studied mechanical engineering and worked as a research scientist before entering the field of law and interning with Pittman.
“Because of my background in engineering, my intention was to go into intellectual property and to practice in that area of law. But when I interned here with [Pittman], I … fell in love with the culture of the office and the culture of practicing here. Once I was given the opportunity to go to trial and try my hand at some criminal stuff. I quickly learned that I have a strong interest and love for this kind of work.”
Duke said protecting people’s right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness is his driving force. On the topic of office dynamics, he said he only sees need for incremental improvements.
All three candidates agreed they oppose Idaho’s Justice Reinvestment Initiative, specifically that Idaho’s marijuana laws need to be enforced and should be kept intact. Despite marijuana being legal in Oregon and readily available in Ontario, Idaho still counts it as illegal.
“It is very important that Idaho keeps marijuana illegal and prosecute it,” said Duke.
Hunter, however, noted that discretion needs to be taken in weighing marijuana offenses against more serious crimes such as domestic violence and sexual offenses.
Duke noted that marijuana with as little as 3.25% THC content impairs driving, and that marijuana sold in Ontario comes with THC content of at least 15%.
After expressing concern about selecting Haws due to the issue of how his son would react to moving to Payette County, Commissioner Reece Hrizuk moved to appoint Duke, with Commissioner Marc Shigeta secinding. The vote to approve his appointment was unanimous.
Duke took the oath of office on Monday and assumed the role immediately, according to Commissioner Georgia Hanigan.
