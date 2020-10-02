County correction gets lost in communication

PAYETTE — During the Payette County Commissioners’ regular meeting on Sept. 21, the commissioners sought to resolve a misunderstanding between the county and officials from the city of Payette over a perceived underpayment of taxes collected by the county to be paid to the city.
In a letter to the commissioners, City Clerk Mary Cordova stated that the county had made an error on its L-1 statement to the state tax commission. Cordova pointed to the use of the state’s provision for a special projects levy rate under Idaho Code 40-801(1)(b) and paying the city $12,444. She stated the city should have received $55,700 under 40-801(1)(a), under a maintenance and operations levy.
According to County Clerk Lindsey Bratcher, the payout the city received was investigated by county officials and found to be correct.
“From our research, there was no error,” said Bratcher.
Payette Mayor Jeff Williams was present along with Cordova, where they learned that there had been a failure by the county to communicate a change in how levy monies are applied.
“We realize that we had been not applying 40-801 in the past,” said Commissioner Marc Shigeta, who noted that special projects paid for through the levies often include those done for safety reasons. “It wasn’t really a flip-flopping of the levy, it was actually trying to apply 40-801 [correctly].”
Cordova noted in her letter that the change meant the city had to cut $43,255 from the Street Department budget.
“Nobody told us ‘Hey, you’re not going to be getting fifty thousand dollars this year,’”said Cordova to the commissioners. “Communication on items like this in the future would be much appreciated.”
Commissioner Reece Hrizuk said part of the communication problem was connected to the departure of Betty Dressen as county clerk while the county planned out its 2020-21 budget cycle. He expressed confidence in Bratcher as she has worked to take over the role.
Shigeta apologized to Williams and Cordova for the lack of communication on this issue.
Williams reminded the commissioners that both sides need to keep talking on issues such as this.
“When there’s a lack of communication … there’s gonna be some problems,” said Williams, noting that he isn’t involved in county budget planning.
Commissioner Georgia Hanigan noted that to keep communication open takes “a lot of coordination.”
Bratcher expressed optimism that budget planning and communication in future years can be improved.
“Hopefully it just gets better and better,” said Bratcher.
