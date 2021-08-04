County assessor’s funeral closes several county offices

PAYETTE — As many readers may be aware, the Payette County Assessor’s suffered the loss of Assessor Mark Harvey on Saturday evening, July 24. Harvey, who died at St. Luke’s Regional Medical Center in Boise at age 64, had been diagnosed with cancer shortly before his death, according to his obituary.
The Assessor’s office and the Division of Motor Vehicles’ driver license office in Payette were closed Wednesday to allow staff to attend Harvey’s funeral, which was set to occur at First Baptist Church in New Plymouth at 11 a.m. Wednesday.
According to a statement to the newspaper by Deputy Assessor Dorothy Davidson, Harvey had worked for the county for over a decade, starting as a personal property appraiser before moving to the Planning and Zoning Department. He handled land use issues, public hearings and building permits.
Harvey was elected to the office of county assessor in January 2019.
“Mark was a good-hearted, kind and humble man,” wrote Davidson. “He was a pleasure to work with.”
According to Davidson, Harvey’s family is “devastated” by his death but is coping well. She noted that county officials are in the process of passing on his proverbial torch.
“The Chief Deputy [Davidson] is acting assessor until the [Republican Central Committee] can pick their three people,” Davidson added. “Those three people will go before the Payette County Commissioners on Aug. 9. I believe they will choose that day.”
Funeral arrangements were made by Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel in Payette. The family wishes for memorial gifts to be made to the First Baptist Church Building Fund, c/o Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel, PO Box 730, Payette, Idaho, 83661.
