Councilor drops cannonball about pool closure

PAYETTE — The Payette Public Pool has remained closed to the public since the COVID-19 pandemic began in March 2020, and according to Mayor Jeff Williams it needs plenty of things in place in order to reopen. Williams cited requirements handed down in conversations with Southwest District Health officials for the closure remaining in place.
However, during citizens comments at the Payette City Council’s regular meeting on Tuesday, Councilor Kathy Patrick expressed as a concerned citizen that she has heard otherwise from the health agency.
“I am disappointed and dismayed about the information I found out,” said Patrick. “According to Southwest Health District in Caldwell, at no time was our pool said to be closed by them. I was told by a person who works there that the combination of the chemicals in the chlorine would be more than enough to protect our citizens from any virus, including the COVID-19 virus.”
Patrick cited public swimming pool guidelines published by the Centers for Disease Control, which offers recommended guidelines for safe pool operation, “none of which I see would be impossible for us to follow … So we’ve been closed for 10 months for no reason. Our taxpayers paid to have that swimming pool.”
She also emphasized that the CDC’s guidelines are only recommendations.
One of the key people Williams said is needed for the pool to reopen is a pool manager, for which the council budgeted money in its fiscal year 2021 budget to hire as none was budgeted for in 2020. Patrick took issue with Williams’ efforts to parlay the position into that of a full recreation director.
“I want to see something done, I’m tired of excuses, I’m tired of half-truths,” she said to Williams. “What do we need to do to get you folks to hire a pool manager, so we can get this done? And why were we not told the truth? Several times, you stated Southwest Health District said we couldn’t open and that’s simply not true.”
Councilors had argued in previous meetings that the city budget only pays for a pool manager, not a recreation director.
Patrick reminded the council that she had received support from at least eight volunteers who she said were ready to go once the decision to reopen is made.
“I would suggest that we start out with lap swimmers and aerobics to begin with,“ Patrick added.
Patrick further suggested working with Payette High School and other schools in the area to train some students to be lifeguards beginning as early as spring break.
In an email Thursday, Patrick indicated that she got her latest information from Deanne Payne, a member of the health agency’s liaison team.
“There are a large group of people in our community who want that pool open,” Patrick wrote.
In a separate email, Payne confirmed she had spoken to Patrick regarding the closure, but referred a comment request by the newspaper to Southwest District Health media officials. Williams did not respond to a request for comment before press time.
